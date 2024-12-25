And with that, the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special "Joy to the World" comes to an end. Now we have the teaser trailer for the upcoming Season 2 of Doctor Who. Ncuti Gatwa returns as the Fifteenth Doctor. He's joined by Varada Sethu, playing Belinda Chandra, as well as the returning Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. The teaser shows Belinda Chandra seemingly far from home, anxious to get back. We also get a glimpse of Anita Dobbs' Mrs. Flood, peering at something through opera binoculars.

The short teaser appears to be leaning more into the Space part of Time and Relative Dimension in Space (TARDIS for short) with robots and Belinda being captured. Fret not, in the shot of Ruby Sunday we also see the return of Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgave) and Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley). The appearance by the two members of UNIT might also mean an episode setting up the spin-off The War Between the Land the Sea, where the pair will both appear.

The Season 2 synopsis is as follows:

"The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before."

'Doctor Who': 61 Years and Counting

Doctor Who's move to Disney+ is recent with the 60th Anniversary Specials. In the UK, the show still airs on BBC and BBC iPlayer. At the conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run as the Thirteenth Doctor, The Doctor regenerated into... David Tennant. The Doctor had returned to a previous face in the Fourteenth regeneration and the 60th Anniversary Specials explored just why that face had returned. The concept was not new, with the role of The Curator being played by Tom Baker in the 50th Anniversary Special "The Day of the Doctor." Returning showrunner, Russell T. Davies upped the ante then, by the end of the specials, by introducing the concept of bi-regeneration. When The Doctor was fatally shot by The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), instead of transforming into Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, The Doctor split in a way, with Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor remaining and Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor coming to be.

The concept of bi-regeneration was met with mixed fan reaction, sparking hot debates about whether it was even more "ridiculous" than the "Timeless Child" arc Chris Chibnall introduced during Jodie Whittaker's run. Gatwa would go on to carry his own Christmas special, "The Church on Ruby Road," the first since "Twice Upon a Time." After that debut alongside Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the pair would travel together for Doctor Who's first full season on Disney+.

A date has not been announced for Season 2 of Doctor Who, though according to the teaser, it is expected sometime in 2025. Watch the teaser above and stream past episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, "The Doctor," who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor's human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date December 25, 2023 Cast Ncuti Gatwa , Millie Gibson , Susan Twist , Michelle Greenidge , Angela Wynter , Jemma Redgrave , Yasmin Finney , Anita Dobson Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

