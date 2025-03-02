Doctor Who is starting off March with a bang. A new trailer for the upcoming season of Doctor Who, starring Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu, has dropped. The trailer shows Sethu's Belinda Chandra and Gatwa's Doctor traveling across time and space. Though Belinda seems to be a bit reluctant at first, traveling with the Doctor does appear to grow on her by the end of the trailer. The trailer also shows us a monster-packed season, with the return of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, Bonnie Langford's Melanie Bush, and our first look at Jonah Hauer-King's role in Season 2.

The trailer begins with Belinda waking to a commotion that assumingly leads her to The Doctor. Her surroundings look dystopian, apocalyptic, but it's unclear how far into the future she is or if she's in some human colony on another planet. Later, when she asks The Doctor who he is, he tells her, then she quips "call me The Nurse." The joke brings fans back to the statements Sethu made previously, teasing that Belinda sees herself as an equal to The Doctor. Fans also saw, in the trailer, that they won't be shying away from Sethu's previous appearance in the Season 1 episode "Boom" as Mundy Flynn. Showing a picture of Mundy to Belinda seems to help her put the pieces together that the TARDIS is a time machine.

Something Sinister Brews in 'Doctor Who' Season 2

Between an intergalatic singing contest and a rogue cartoon, there's a more sinister undertone that continues to build in the Season 2 trailer. The singing contest, introduced in a very Hunger Games-esque arena, with media personality Rylan Clark emceeing the event. We also got another glimpse at Alan Cumming voicing Mr. Ring-a-Ding, a rogue cartoon that's seen escaping a vintage-looking movie theater. That episode could also be where we see two of the many new looks for The Doctor and Belinda. The Doctor is seen in a bowler's hat talking with Belinda while she's dressed and ready to venture into the 1950s. He promises to keep her safe, to which she insists that he can't. Can't what? Keep her safe? Or keep his promise?

As the sinister tone continues to build, Ruby is sitting opposite Hauer-King's character in a dimly lit room, with an almost hypnotic tone of voice. During the singing contest, Mrs. Flood, who is somehow there (where hasn't she been at this point?) is tucking into her seat in the audience remaking she loves a good show. Will there be more fourth wall breaks that way? Dobson has already confirmed that we'll find out who Mrs. Flood is this season. The rumors of the true identity of the Russell T. Davies-created character almost as rampant as the theories behind Ruby Sunday's biological parentage. Theories range from Clara (Jenna Coleman) to River Song (Alex Kingston) to Romana (Mary Tamm, Lalla Ward) and beyond.

You can watch the Doctor Who Season 2 trailer above. The new season premieres April 12 on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.