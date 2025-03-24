It's less than a month until the new season of Doctor Who on Disney+. As the days count down, the streamer has released a new trailer for Ncuti Gatwa's sophomore season as The Doctor. In the emotional trailer, we find Gatwa and Varada Sethu, on a journey to get Sethu's Belinda Chandra home. The new season will premiere on April 12. The new trailer comes just two days after the episode titles were released, where fans find out that the season premiere will be called "The Robot Revolution."

The trailer, set to the music of Phil Collins' "Take Me Home", shows many of the places we've already seen as part of "the long way round" to getting Belinda back home. It seems as though it may be less the Doctor's fault that Belinda is stranded far away from home. She tells him she's only been gone for a few hours, but he tells her six months, and she reluctantly enlists his help to get her home. We once again see the return of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, looking wistfully into the distance as the wind picks up around her. Given that she's indoors, it's likely the TARDIS leaving to blame. Fans also got another look at Alan Cumming's Mr. Ring-A-Ding, a rogue cartoon that transports The Doctor and Belinda into an animated world.

The Doctor and Belinda Try to Return Home in New Season 2 Trailer

The theme of "home" continues driving itself well, home, in the latest trailer for Doctor Who. In addition to Belinda's need, asking if her parents are safe, the Doctor also talks about how he's alone, the last of the Time Lords, bringing back a frequent theme the show has seen over the last two decades. The Doctor's homeland, Gallifrey, has been destroyed then not, then destroyed again, and so on and so forth in canon over the course of the last 20 decades of "NuWho." Coupled with the revelation that The Doctor is technically the genetic origin of the species called the Time Lords as we know them, The Doctor seems to continue to search for what home and family means to him. Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen) once told David Tennant's Doctor that he had "the biggest family in the universe." The time may be now for him to remember that.

Watch the latest trailer for Doctor Who Season 2 above and check out the new poster below. The season premieres April 12.

