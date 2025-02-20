Timey-wimey adventures through time and space are almost upon us once again, with the countdown to the upcoming Doctor Who Season 15 (or Season 2 on Disney+) officially on. With questions surrounding the identity of Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood and the confirmed return of Susan Twist on the cards, it's no wonder fans are eagerly anticipating the second season of Ncuti Gatwa's latest incarnation of the titular Time Lord. Perhaps more exciting than all of that is the arrival of a brand-new companion, Belinda Chandra, played by exciting young actress Varada Sethu.

Sethu had previously appeared in Doctor Who, portraying PC Kylie Green in last season's episode "Boom". Also known for her work in the hit series Andor and as Detective Sergeant Mishal Ali in the BBC series Hard Sun, Sethu's arrival on board the TARDIS is a welcome one. However, there is never a guarantee that the lead actor and their wing-person will ever have perfect chemistry; For every Amy (Karen Gillan) and the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith), there is Mel (Bonnie Langford) and the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker). Whovians have little to fear, however, certainly if Sethu herself is anything to go by, with the actress telling Radio Times that her and Gatwa's relationship "just sizzles," adding:

"He's so easy to work with and a beautiful, beautiful human, so I had a great time."

You Can Now Hear the Iconic Sounds of 'Doctor Who' For the First Time Ever

With the upcoming season of Doctor Who frustratingly yet to have a release date, there's now time to celebrate its pending return by indulging in some of the show's most iconic original sounds for the first time ever. Exclusively revealed by Collider, the sounds of shows like Doctor Who, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and Living Planet are now available to the public for the first time ever, thanks to the release of archived audio from the BBC Radiophonic Workshop. From the whirring TARDIS engine to the unmistakable sound of the Dalek's voice, you can indulge in the very best of one of television's most important audio institutions and even use them as part of your own projects. The Spitfire Audio BBC Radiophonic Workshop VST will be available for £149/€179/$199 from February 19, 2025, at www.spitfireaudio.com. An introductory price of £119/€143/$159 is available until March 6, 2025.

Varada Sethu gives fans a positive update on her and Ncuti Gatwa's chemistry in the upcoming Doctor Who Season 15.