Sci-fi hit Doctor Who has added a new addition to its Blu-ray collection. Sylvester McCoy’s seventh Doctor’s second season, Season 25, will be the latest Blu-ray edition that fans can bring home. The latest Doctor Who: The Collection box set will be released on October 21, 2024, and is currently available for pre-order. The box set will include all four of Season 25’s adventures: "Remembrance of The Daleks," "The Happiness Patrol," "Silver Nemesis," and "The Greatest Show In The Galaxy." Alongside McCoy, Season 25 also features Sophie Aldred as faithful companion Ace.

"Remembrance of the Daleks," the first serial of Season 25, sees McCoy’s Doctor facing one of the titular character’s most familiar foes, taking on two rival Dalek factions as they battle for the Hand of Omega, a stolen piece of Time Lord technology. "The Happiness Patrol" follows the Seventh Doctor as he seeks to defeat the vicious robot Kandy Man, who happens to be made of sweets, and his happiness patrol, who aim to oppress the residents of Terra Alpha. "Silver Nemesis" sees another Doctor Who regular join the fray, as the Cybermen seek to control Nemesis, a statue that contains living metal. The serial marked the final appearance of the Cybermen in Classic-Who. "The Greatest Show In The Galaxy" wraps up Season 25 as its final serial adventure, with McCoy’s Doctor facing the terrifying Psychic Circus, a show that forces its visitors to perform for its menacing hosts.

What Can Fans Expect From the Blu-ray Release?

Doctor Who’s latest Blu-ray box set will consist of eight disks, holding all 14 episodes. The new Blu-ray release gives fans a brand new taste of Sylvester McCoy’s second series, including all-new special editions of the four adventures, exclusively included in this new Doctor Who: The Collection box set. These special editions include unseen footage, brand-new special effects, updated surround sound, and some cryptically unannounced surprises along the way. In addition, all 14 episodes have been newly remastered from available sources.

Alongside the Blu-Ray release’s remastered and extended episodes, the box set comes with a range of bonus features for fans of classic Who. The collection features new episodes of Behind the Sofa, and new episodes of In Conversation with Sophie Aldred, script editor Andrew Cartmel, and director Chris Clough. The box set also includes Looking for Dursley, a documentary looking at the life and professional career of Dursley McLinden, who played Mike. In addition, the new release includes a rare vintage documentary from 1988 entitled The Making of Doctor Who. Bonus material also includes: The Collectors – The 1980s, The Doctor Who Escape Room – Team Seventh Doctor, When Sophie Met Lesley, Stephen Mansfield Interview, and Studio & Location Footage.

Doctor Who: The Collection’s latest addition, Season 25, will be released on October 21, 2024. You can pre-order the eight-disc box set below and stream classic Who on Prime Video.

