The Big Picture Bonnie Langford and Scott Handcock showcase intricate Easter eggs throughout the Memory TARDIS, highlighting extensive props team effort.

Doctor Who Season 14 finale shocks with Sutekh's return and Ruby's family reveal, leaving fans speculating on canonical secrets.

The show, spanning over 50 years, features the Doctor and their companions traveling through time and space in the iconic TARDIS.

This article contains spoilers for the 'Doctor Who' Season 14 finaleIn a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the official Doctor Who page, Bonnie Langford, who plays Mel in the sci-fi series, takes viewers on a detailed tour around the Memory TARDIS from the recent finale alongside script editor Scott Handcock. Due to the sweeping death of the universe at the hands of Sutekh, The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), Ruby (Millie Gibson), and Mel escape on board a TARDIS fashioned inside UNIT's Time Window. Once inside, viewers are treated to blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpses at references from every era of the show, with this tour the perfect examination of the incredible effort put in by the props team.

Scott and Bonnie take their time to show almost every minutia in the Memory TARDIS, with some eagle-eyed fans having already spotted much of the memorabilia. Props inside the Remembered TARDIS range from the obvious - Tom Baker's scarf, Sylvester McCoy's question mark jumper, and a mini version of Jodie Whittaker's TARDIS - to the obscure - a missing poster for Rose (Billie Piper) from 2005, Jon Pertwee's UNIT ID, and even fluid link from the very first Dalek story. Doctor Who is no stranger to leaving nods to the show's past in episodes, especially not in recent years, but this may stand out as the most impressive ever assembled.

The 'Doctor Who' Season 14 Finale Was a Rollercoaster

So shocking they put it in UK cinemas, the recent finale for Doctor Who Season 14 was a whirlwind from start to finish. Split into two parts, with the second much more controversial than the first, the reveal of the series' big bad at the end of part 1 sent shockwaves through the fandom. The return of Sutekh was something many fans had long dreamed of but never expected to happen, especially not still voiced by the incredible Gabriel Woolf now 91 years old. The reveal that Sutekh had been traveling on the TARDIS ever since The Fourth Doctor encountered him in "The Pyramids of Mars" was jaw-dropping, and leaves many a previous Doctor Who moment feeling much more sinister.

However, the second half of the finale left some with a sour taste in their mouth, after the reveal of Ruby's mother failed to live up to the hype the show had created. Nevertheless, the importance of telling a true-to-life tale of someone growing up without knowing their birth mother shouldn't be understated, with the pending reveal of Ruby's father still potentially holding the canonical secrets millions had prepared for.

A trip around the Memory TARDIS with Bonnie Langford reveals plenty of Doctor Who easter eggs. You can catch up on the most recent season of the timey-wimey show right now on Disney+.

Doctor Who 9 10 The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

Watch on Disney+