Well is he done or isn’t he? That’s the question fans have for former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat who has been popping up more and more as part of the BTS of the long-running science fiction series. Moffat recently penned the 2024 Christmas Special “Joy to the World" and before that, returned to Doctor Who to write the episode "Boom" in Ncuti Gatwa's first season as The Doctor. Between Moffat's increased presence as well as a misunderstanding during the Doctor Who panel at San Diego Comic Con surrounding the rumor of a potential return of River Song (Alex Kingston), a Moffat-created character, fans are on the edge of their seats wondering if Moffat will continue to return to Doctor Who is some bigger way than an episode here or there.

Currently, the show is run by Russell T. Davies, who rebooted the series originally back in 2005. Moffat, who had written episodes for Davies, took over as showrunner in 2010. Now in an interview with RadioTimes, the former showrunner explains it's a "never say never" type situation with him returning to pen once again for the 60 year and counting science fiction show.

"Have I got any more ideas? Well, I mean, there's an awful lot of scripts I've written, so I don't honestly know if I've got any more ideas, and I don't know if they'll want me, and I don't know what my schedule will be."

Moffat goes onto reiterate that, "I don't know. I'm not against it, but I'm not especially saying it's gonna happen. I'm not even lying anymore!" Moffat, referencing his Marvel-esque secrecy over returning to write for the show in the past. He tells RadioTimes that while he does have ideas for the show, he's spinning plates for works of his own. "I've got a screenplay I'm writing right now, and then I've got a six-part serial I'm writing as well, and the six-part series is greenlit, so that will happen at some point."

Even If He's Not Writing For 'Doctor Who' This Season, He Still Knows How It Ends