It's time to head back to a former version of the TARDIS, as the BBC has announced that the first four seasons of modern Doctor Who are being released on Blu-ray. Every single adventure the Ninth and Tenth versions of the character had will be available on the format, bringing classic stories of the series to Blu-ray for the first time. From the moment Christopher Eccleston's Doctor met Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) until the time David Tennant regenerated into Matt Smith, viewers will have the opportunity to relive their favorite stories featuring The Doctor and some of his most beloved companions.

As a part of the 60th Anniversary celebration of the overall series, the Blu-ray collection will go back and take a look at how the new era of the classic show began. Rose Tyler knew that she wanted to live a more powerful life than the one she already had, and everything would change when an alien from Gallifrey materialized in front of her in what appeared to be a common police box. After going through many adventures together, the pair began to develop feelings for one another, only for the Doctor to regenerate after being fatally wounded by the Daleks, leading David Tennant to take over the role.

After getting used to the new face of the most important person in the universe for her, it was time for Rose to leave the Doctor behind, when yet another confrontation with the Daleks left her trapped in a different universe from the one she was born in. There was nothing else they could do, and Tennant's version of the character would have to move on when he realized Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) had been transported out of her wedding, and she was now standing in the TARDIS' control room. Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) would also get swept away with the time-traveling leading man, but being close to the Doctor is always a dangerous situation.

David Tennant is Coming Back

Before the new Blu-ray collection is released, Tennant will return to the role for the first time in a decade, in three special episodes premiering as part of the 60th Anniversary celebration. Jodie Whittaker's time as the Doctor has come to an end, and Tennant will serve as a transitional protagonist before Ncuti Gatwa can make his long-awaited debut as the fifteenth Doctor. The history of Doctor Who is ready to head in a different direction, fans have so much to look forward to as 60th-anniversary celebrations for the beloved series get underway.

You can check out the official trailer for the new Doctor Who Blu-ray collection, which is currently available for pre-order in the UK, below.