The Big Picture The new TARDIS design in Doctor Who is a sleek mix of past and modern elements, reflecting the style and elegance of the Fourteenth Doctor.

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerated into David Tennant's version, surprising viewers around the world with Tennant's return for the 60th anniversary specials.

Ncuti Gatwa will be the next Doctor, continuing the legacy of the galactic hero. Joined by Ruby Sunday, the Fifteenth Doctor will solve mysteries for the next two seasons.

A new Doctor Who featurette which gives viewers a look at the new TARDIS design has been released. The new Time and Relative Dimension in Space lobby is a sleek mix of both past iterations and a modern appearance. The Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) might only be here for a short time, but his transport has to have the same style and elegance he does.

In an unpredictable move that shocked viewers all over the world, the version of the Doctor played by Jodie Whittaker regenerated into Tennant once again, after the actor portrayed the main character over a decade ago. And if that reveal wasn't enough, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) finds herself once again stuck in the middle of political conflicts between creatures from different planets, in a story that will help the Doctor find out what the future holds for him. No villain in the universe will be safe from one of the fiercest duos Doctor Who has ever presented, before yet another version of the Time Lord makes his long awaited debut on television.

The anniversary special episodes that are currently airing on television will make way for the introduction of the next Doctor. Ncuti Gatwa will be the next performer tasked with stepping into the shoes of the galactic hero, continuing a legacy that began years before the actor was born. Joined by Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), the Fifteenth Doctor will solve new mysteries for at least two more seasons of the series. The universe will always need the Doctor to spring into action, and thankfully for everyone across time and space, a new version of the Time Lord is about to be born.

Who Is the Current Villain of 'Doctor Who?'

Image via BBC

A proper Doctor Who story can't take place without a powerful villain lurking in the shadows, trying to take the hero down by outsmarting them. This time around, Neil Patrick Harris portrays the Toymaker, an antagonist who hasn't been seen on television since the classic era of the series. With his unpredictable ability of giving life to any object he can come up with, The Doctor will need more than just a sonic screwdriver to get out of the upcoming mess.

You can check out the new featurette from Doctor Who below:

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord “The Doctor” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and companion’s journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, pearl mackie, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Ncuti Gatwa, Jenna Coleman, Alex Kingston, Karen Gillan Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rating TV-PG Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+

Watch Now