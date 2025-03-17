Not without its controversies, Steven Moffat's time as showrunner of Doctor Who is widely regarded as positive, with some of the very best episodes, characters, and season-long arcs hailing from the mind of one of Britain's best screenwriters. After passing the torch to Chris Chibnall, it felt as if Moffat's involvement in the main series was finished, but, with the return of long-time collaborator Russell T. Davies at the helm, suddenly Moffat was back involved, having written two episodes: "Boom" and "Joy to the World."

With this return came the inevitable speculation that Moffat would take over control after Davies for a second time, but it seems the man himself has confidently squashed those rumors. In response to a comment on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Moffat wrote, "Moffat must go. And I'M NOT EVEN THERE. And I definitely won't be, so all go and be horrible to someone else - It's not my turn any more." This was in response to a user who, replying to rumors about Davies' successor, posted, "In the nicest way possible, literally anyone but Steven Moffat." The initial poster then responded to Moffat's reply, saying, "I mean it in a nice way Steven, I promise. You're very wise to not want another go at it," to which Moffat then further replied, "Oh, I'm only having a laugh, no worries at all - people calling for my sacking 8 years after I left! Ha! Is it 8 years? Blimey. No real offence taken, just being silly for the hell of it (a career summed up!)"

For most, this would be more than enough to confirm their commitment to not being involved in a project. However, for Moffat, this is anything but, with the man behind Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock relishing any chance he is given to deceive his audiences. In fact, prior to writing the previous two episodes of Doctor Who, Moffat had adamantly denied any involvement yet again, proving there still might be a chance he is to be the next showrunner.

When Does 'Doctor Who' Return?

It feels like an age since the most recent Doctor Who Christmas special, with Nicola Coughlan's team-up with Ncuti Gatwa a strong festive outing for the titular Time Lord. Ever since it aired, fans have been desperate for their own TARDIS so they could skip forward to the upcoming Season 2 and engage with more timey-wimey high jinks. Alongside the release of a trailer showcasing Gatwa with his brand-new companion Belinda (Varada Sethu), an announcement earlier in March revealed that Doctor Who would officially return on April 12, 2025, on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.

For more updates on all things Doctor Who, make sure to stay tuned to Collider. You can check out the latest episodes of the sci-fi series right now on Disney+.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Doctor Who 9 10 5.7/10 Release Date December 25, 2023 Network BBC Directors Douglas Camfield, David Maloney, Christopher Barry, Michael E. Briant, Barry Letts, Michael Ferguson, Richard Martin, Peter Moffatt, Pennant Roberts, Lennie Mayne, Chris Clough, Ron Jones, Paddy Russell, Paul Bernard, Michael Hayes, Timothy Combe, Morris Barry, Gerald Blake, Graeme Harper, Waris Hussein, Rodney Bennett, Mervyn Pinfield, Hugh David, John Gorrie Cast See All Ncuti Gatwa Commander Millington

Millie Gibson Polly Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Writers Russell T. Davies , Dave Gibbons, Kate Herron , Steven Moffat Franchise(s) Doctor Who Creator(s) Donald Wilson, Sydney Newman

Source: X