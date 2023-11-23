The Big Picture A new sneak peek released for the first Doctor Who 60th anniversary special episode introduces Rose Noble, Donna Noble's daughter.

Donna Noble's memory of her time with the Doctor may pose a dangerous threat as she reunites with David Tennant's Time Lord.

"The Star Beast" will introduce the Fourteenth Doctor and the villainous Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris, in a modern Doctor Who first.

Just before the upcoming release of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special episodes, a new sneak peek from the first story, "The Star Beast," has been released. The clip featuring the introduction of Rose Noble (Yasmine Finney). If the name sounds familiar to any fan of the legendary series, it'd be because Rose is the daughter of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), one of the Time Lord's most loyal companions. In the clip, Rose tries to hide the mysterious Meep in her house when her mother arrives.

Just when David Tennant had become the second Doctor of the 2005 Doctor Who semi-reboot, Billie Piper had to leave the show after playing Rose Tyler for three seasons. And after Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) was done getting to know the universe with the Time Lord, Donna Noble appeared in the center of TARDIS, pulled away from her own wedding. Her time with Tennant's Doctor would become unforgettable for the audience, but it had to be removed from the character's mind to keep her alive after an adventure went too far. Now that both Tennant and Tate are back in the series, it's hard to predict if Donna will be able to remember their time together or not. However, remembering her time with the Doctor might be more dangerous for Donna than it appears to be.

"The Star Beast", the first of three anniversary specials will also introduce the Fourteenth Doctor, and while it remains unknown why the Time Lord's body has chosen a face that has been seen in the past, the Doctor won't have much time to think about it before going up against a powerful threat. The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) will bring his twisted intellect to the modern version of Doctor Who for the first time ever. Not even Matt Smith or Peter Capaldi had an opportunity to face the villain, and if Tennant's new Doctor doesn't find a way to stop him in time, his return could be even more short-lived than expected.

David Tennant Will Pass the Time-Lord Mantle to Ncuti Gatwa

If David Tennant is only coming back for three episodes, it's because there's a new Doctor eager to begin his journey in the TARDIS. Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the Fifteenth Doctor, becoming the new protagonist of the program after Jodie Whittaker left the role. Tennant was never meant to become the Time Lord once again for a long time, and his new adventures will set the stage for the iteration of the character played by Gatwa. The universe is in danger, and there's only one mad man in a box capable of stopping the multiple threats making their way towards Earth. It will be especially interesting to see how Tate's Donna, Finney's Rose, and the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) play into the bigger picture of the anniversary specials.

You can check out the clip from "The Star Beast" below, before the episode premieres on Disney+ on November 25: