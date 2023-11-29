The Big Picture Doctor Who returns with David Tennant in the titular role, continuing the narrative from "The Star Beast" and celebrating the show's six decades of entertaining audiences.

The Doctor and Donna find themselves trapped on an alien spaceship, trying to come up with an escape plan while Donna confronts her anxiety about traveling through time and space again.

The main antagonist, portrayed by Neil Patrick Harris, has yet to make an appearance, setting up a potential threat to the Fourteenth Doctor's short lifespan and promising to change everything audiences know about the show.

Doctor Who is back in action after being away from television screens for over a year, with the return of David Tennant in the titular role. And the BBC has released a new sneak peek at the next special meant to celebrate six decades of the Time Lord entertaining the world. Titled "Wild Blue Yonder", the new episode will continue the narrative established in "The Star Beast", as the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) have been teleported away to an unknown location. There's no escape from the alien spaceship the duo find themselves in, and Donna wants to get back to her family.

The clip shows the Doctor and Donna arguing as they try to come up with a plan to escape, but before they can get to work, Donna has to overcome an anxiety episode. It's been years since the companion traveled across time and space with the Doctor, and seeing new worlds and creatures far away from home again might be shocking at first. Considering she now has a daughter called Rose (Yasmine Finney), Donna has new reasons to go back home as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, the TARDIS activated its Hostile Action Displacement System, sending the ship away until a nearby dangerous situation has been dealt with.

Time is running out for the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble, as the main antagonist of the story didn't make an appearance during the first chapter of the tale. Neil Patrick Harris will portray the Toymaker, an antagonist that hasn't made an appearance on Doctor Who since the classic era of the series. The How I Met Your Mother star will bring his own style to the character, as the Fourteenth Doctor confronts who might turn out to be the biggest threat in his short lifespan. A new version of the Doctor is about to enter the TARDIS, and he will change everything audiences know about the show.

Ncuti Gatwa Takes Over the TARDIS

While the Fourteenth Doctor only recently regenerated from the version played by Jodie Whittaker, he was always meant to only be a part of this year's special episodes. In a matter of weeks, the character will regenerate once more, allowing Ncuti Gatwa to become the Fifteenth Doctor. The new iteration will get his own sonic screwdriver, and he's also set to cross paths with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who will become his first official companion. It's time for Doctor Who to enter a new era, and someone else taking over the titular role opens up an entire universe of storytelling possibilities.

You can check out the new preview from Doctor Who below, before the episode premieres on Disney+ in the United States on December 2: