The latest season of Doctor Who might've come to an end, but fans of the series can start their own adventure with the Sonic Screwdriver collectible produced by Character Toys. Based on the Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) version of the tool, the product will be launched during this weekend's edition of San Diego Comic-Con. Fans who will be attending the massive pop culture events will be the first ones to get their hands on the Sonic Screwdriver replica. The design of the new Sonic Screwdriver is different from the ones seen with previous iterations of the Time Lord. The current device has the appearance of a tool, while previous ones were starting to look as a weapon.

And that's not where the Doctor Who action stops during San Diego Comic-Con. Several panels will be hosted, where creatives and performers related to the series will discuss the latest season, as well as what lies ahead for this galaxy's favorite Time Lord. Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson and Steven Moffat will be present to tease what will happen now that Ruby Sunday's origin has been dealt with. In a matter of days, audiences will learn more about the secrets the Fifteenth Doctor stores inside the TARDIS.

After the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) entertained audiences last year, the latest season of Doctor Who allowed Ncuti Gatwa to fully step into the role. The Time Lord was busy trying to figure out why Ruby Sunday had become a crucial figure in his life, in the first season of the series that was distributed through Disney+. After the decades of the BBC being the main source of Doctor Who action, the streaming platform has allowed a large audience from many different countries to enjoy the Doctor and Ruby Sunday's adventures.

What's Next for 'Doctor Who'?

Doctor Who will return later this year with a holiday special, before the next season of the series makes its way to our galaxy next year. After traveling alongside the Doctor for so long, Ruby Sunday will return in upcoming episodes. But that doesn't mean that the companion will hang out with the Time Lord much longer. Varada Sethu has been cast as a new companion. Details surrounding the new character are safely kept inside the TARDIS. Time will tell how Sethu's character will change the dynamic between Ruby Sunday and the Doctor, as the Time Lord continues his quest to keep the universe safe from powerful threats.

You can check out the official announcement regarding the new Sonic Screwdriver collectible below. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.