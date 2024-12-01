This year's Doctor Who holiday special hasn't even been released yet, but the merchandise based on the episode is already available for purchase. The sonic screwdriver that will be introduced in next month's "Joy to the World" has been made available to purchase at Character, with the product being officially licensed by the BBC. The new screwdriver will be a different color than the one seen in the previous season of the series. The unusual shape of the new device will still be present in this version, though where that one was blue, this one is pink.

The Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) was introduced at the end of 2023. The Time Lord went on to cross paths with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), a young woman with a mysterious past. The latest season of the series was focused on the relationship between the Time Lord and his new companion, with both new and classic monsters showing up to mess with the protagonist of the show. The last time the Doctor and Ruby were seen on the screen they had to fight off Sutekh (Gabriel Woolf). Now, having left Ruby with her family, the Fifteenth Doctor will return in "Joy to the World" where he'll meet Nicola Coughlan's Joy.

The upcoming Doctor Who holiday special will pick up after the events of "Empire of Death," where Sutekh pulled off a Thanos (Josh Brolin) by wiping out countless beings across the universe. After the Christmas special, we can expect the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday to be reunited at some point in Season 2. Before that though, the Doctor will meet his next companion in Varada Sethu who starred in a recent episode of Doctor Who as a soldier. However, its expected that, similar to Karen Gillan's Amy Pond, her companion role will not connect to her previous guest role.

Where Can I Watch This Year's 'Doctor Who' Christmas Special?

Doctor Who went through major changes in recent years. Not only did Russell T. Davies come back as the showrunner of the project, but Disney+ picked up the international distribution rights for the title. "Joy to the World" will be available for streaming on Christmas Day through Disney+ everywhere around the world. The United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to watch the episode on the BBC and the BBC iPlayer.

The new Doctor Who sonic screwdriver is now available for purchase. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

9 10 Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date December 25, 2023 Cast Ncuti Gatwa , Millie Gibson , Susan Twist , Michelle Greenidge , Angela Wynter , Jemma Redgrave , Yasmin Finney , Anita Dobson Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2 Studio Franchise Doctor Who Creator(s) Donald Wilson , Sydney Newman Story By Sydney Newman C. E. Webber Donald Wilson Writers Russell T. Davies , Dave Gibbons , Kate Herron , Steven Moffat Network BBC Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+ , Britbox , Max , Disney+ Franchise(s) Doctor Who Directors Douglas Camfield , David Maloney , Christopher Barry , Michael E. Briant , Barry Letts , Michael Ferguson , Richard Martin , Peter Moffatt , Pennant Roberts , Lennie Mayne , Chris Clough , Ron Jones , Paddy Russell , Paul Bernard , Michael Hayes , Timothy Combe , Morris Barry , Gerald Blake , Graeme Harper , Waris Hussein , Rodney Bennett , Mervyn Pinfield , Hugh David , John Gorrie Producers John Nathan-Turner , Innes Lloyd , Peter Bryant , Philip Hinchcliffe , Verity Lambert , John Wiles Character(s) Commander Millington , Polly , Gordon Lowery , Dervish , Wheeler , Radar Technician , Uncredited , Dr. Grace Holloway , K9 (voice) , Lieutenant Carstairs , Peladon , Chancellor Flavia , Curtis , Mike , Self , Ted Moss , Sarah Jane Smith , Miranda , Mykros , The Master , Arek , Megara Voice , Dodo Chaplet , Peter Warmsly , Jackson YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4nCcgWFEwU Expand

