Doctor Who is coming back in such a big way that it is exciting to be a fan! Not that it wasn't exciting before, but there is always a new buzz to the show when the mantle of the Doctor gets passed on to a new actor. And this time around, we have a bit of a change to how the series is formatted. Normally, a new actor takes on the role of the Doctor, but when Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerated, she regenerated into David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor. He is now going to be bringing to life the Fourteenth Doctor in a special that includes the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble before he regenerates into the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.

Along with a trailer for the special and a fresh look at the upcoming 60th anniversary special, we also got pictures from the series that give us a look at Jacqueline King and Karl Collins returning to the series as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, as well as an image of Yasmin Finney as Rose. We got a look Tate as Donna Noble again and an introduction to Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham!

The images do include a look at Tennant's Doctor that feels so oddly nostalgic to his time as the Doctor that it is emotional to see. Mixing new characters, including one played by Neil Patrick Harris, with returning characters makes this such a fun and wonderful time for fans of Doctor Who!

Image via BBC

Seeing Tennant back as the Doctor is something that is fascinating and overwhelming at the same time. Because his Doctor was, for a lot of people, the reason they learned about the series and started to watch it in the first place. His Doctor helped make the series a hit in other countries, and it made it easier for fans in the United States to watch the series, so he still holds a soft spot for many of us. And even if he's not your favorite, he is still probably high up on your list.

These images are just a brief look into King, Collins, Tate, and Tennant's returns and the introductions of Finney and Madeley and it is so exciting to get this little hint! We can't wait to meet everyone and be reunited with our favorites in 2023 when Doctor Who returns. Check out more of the new images down below: