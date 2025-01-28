As we continue into 2025, fans can expect a few things from the world of Doctor Who. The main event is of course, the return of Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor in Season 2, expected sometime this spring, according to the teaser we got after the 2024 Christmas Special "Joy to the World." The other is the upcoming miniseries, created by current Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, The War Between the Land and the Sea. It was quickly dubbed "the UNIT spin-off" ever since it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. The War Between the Land and the Sea wrapped filming just before Christmas. The spin-off will star Jemma Redgrave, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Russell Tovey, Ruth Madeley, Colin McFarlane, and Alexander Devrient.

Collider's Steve Weintraub got the chance to ask Tovey about the Doctor Who spin-off at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah for Plainclothes, a romantic thriller starring Tovey alongside Tom Blyth and Amy Forsyth. Tovey started out with a quip about Davies when asked why he wanted to join the project. "Well, it’s Russell T. Davies. I’ve worked with him a couple of times now." Tovey goes on to explain that it's "the scripts and the dialogue and the character" that drew him in. "That’s all you can go on. For me, dialogue is paramount to whatever project I pick up." He also gave an update about what to expect for the upcoming spin-off.

"I can normally tell for myself when I read a script within, like, two or three pages of that character’s words that I want to play that part. It can be a simple, back of forth of someone going, 'How are you?' 'I’m fine. How are you?' 'I’m good!' And I’m like, 'I want to say those words.' It’s really simple. I don’t know what it is, but you get instincts that goes, 'I know how to do this, and I want to play this part.' This script is huge. The War Between the Land and Sea—the title is crazy. It’s brilliant. It was a really fun job. I finished that just before Christmas."

'Doctor Who' Spin-Off Will Be More "Indie," Says Tovey

The tone for the spin-off, Tovey explains, is a departure from the often campy, wibbly-wobbly-timey-wimey tone fans have grown to expect over the last 60 years of the franchise. "It’s more indie," Tovey says, "and I’m not just saying that because we’re at Sundance."

"It feels like a more indie vibe, and that’s why I’m really excited about it. [Director] Dylan Holmes Williams has done a couple of episodes in the last season of Doctor Who, and he was brought in. He was here at Sundance a few years back with a short, [The Devil’s Harmony], and it was really well-received. I saw that, and I could tell by his tone… It’s part of the universe, but it’s its own special creation."

The War Between the Land and the Sea does not have a confirmed release date, and while Tovey couldn't give us a date, he told Collider, "I don’t know when it comes out, but I would assume towards the end of the year." Stay with Collider for all of our coverage at the Sundance Film Festival. You can watch previous episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Kate Lethbridge Stewart

Jemma Redgrave Colonel Christofer Ibrahim

