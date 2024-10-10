In the latest edition of the Doctor Who magazine, producer Phil Collinson has confirmed that several new faces will be joining the cast of Doctor Who's brand-new spinoff series, The War Between the Land and Sea. Officially announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the spinoff will be set at Doctor Who's timeless UNIT base and has already cast the likes of Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Russell Tovey, Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient, and Ruth Madeley. Now, according to the producer, there's even more talent who will be helping bring a Doctor Who television spinoff to life for the first time in almost a decade.

After first saying, "Andy Pryor Casting have been working their magic again, and it’s a great delight to welcome such fine and distinguished actors on set," Collinson went on to announce the first of the castings, adding "With the world in this much danger, we need the best on our side. It’s an honour and a pleasure to welcome Adrian Lukis on to the team." He then continued to confirm four other names, saying:

"I’ve wanted to work with the wonderful Patrick Baladi for years, and here he is at last, in Cardiff!" "There’s a special joy in welcoming Vincent Franklin to the set. I was lucky enough to work with him on Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack for the BBC and HBO, and of course, he was amazing as the lead in Russell’s [T Davies] Channel 4 series Cucumber. So we’re both so happy to be working with the great man again. And if you thought Anne Lister and Cucumber gave him a hard time, he’s got some really extraordinary material in this." "We’ve got wonderful new talents bursting onto the screen, with Francesca Corney and Mei Mac. There’s a big cast in this show, it’s truly epic, so we’ll have many more names to announce as the months roll on."

What is 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' About?

Image via BBC

Penned by current Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and Pete McTighe, The War Between the Land and the Sea is a five-part miniseries that will be set at the Stark Towers-esque new UNIT HQ revealed in recent episodes. Directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams, the man behind the acclaimed episodes "73 Yards" and "Dot and Bubble", a synopsis for the miniseries reads, "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war."

Doctor Who spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea has cast many more new names. You can catch all the latest episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+.

