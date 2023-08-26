As Doctor Who heads into a bold and exciting new era that will likely see the Whoniverse expand beyond the flagship series, we have a lot to be excited about. The franchise is no stranger to spinoffs, with shows Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures proving to be almost as popular as Doctor Who, but there’s one show that we all forgot (and no, we're not talking about the Australian-based K-9 series). 2016’s Class ran for one eight-episode run and was the only spinoff released during Peter Capaldi’s tenure as the Doctor. It was also Who’s first spinoff since Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures ended in late 2011. Unlike its predecessors, when Class premiered on BBC Three it was met with mixed reviews from critics and an extremely unflattering viewership. At a time when Doctor Who was slipping away from the public eye, and with the BBC having just made the controversial decision to move BBC Three exclusively online, this young adult spinoff was dead before it had even premiered.

The series starred Greg Austin, Katherine Kelly, and an ensemble of young stars, and followed a misfit group of students investigating a number of mysterious alien threats originating from their school. As Earth's dangers elevate, so do the intimacies of their relationships, as the teenagers explore their own sexualities and mental health struggles along the way. Class was never renewed for a Season 2, leaving Coal Hill School with a Weeping Angel-infested cliffhanger. But was the short-lived spinoff deserving of the endless heat it received? History tells us that perhaps, given a second season, Class may have managed to find its footing.

‘Class’ Dealt With Real-World Problems in a Way ‘Doctor Who’ Never Could

What do the students of the newly titled Coal Hill Academy and the Doctor have in common? A serious problem of encountering extra-terrestrial trouble. But while the Doctor traveled the stars, going on adventure after adventure between alien incursions, the students of Coal Hill faced real-world problems, dealing with their own sexualities and relationships. While the current Doctor Who showrunner, Steven Moffat, began setting up a more diverse TARDIS team for the flagship’s upcoming season, Class showrunner Patrick Ness explored sex and relationships in a way that Doctor Who never could. Yes, the writing was beyond melodramatic at times, but its heart was in the right place, allowing less-represented Whovians to feel seen on screen.

Greg Austin's Charlie explored his sexuality as he embarked on an intimate relationship with Matteusz (Jordan Renzo), with the show using its adult rating to give the audience a glimpse at their relationship behind closed doors. Beyond that, Class also explored some darker, more mature subjects, including abusive parents and mental health struggles. Sophie Hopkins portrays April MacLean who is the beating heart of Class...a sentence that's more than meets the eye if you've seen the series. Clearly struggling with anxiety from a complicated history with her suicidal father (who once drove his family off a cliff), April deals with issues that are darker than most in the Whoniverse. While Doctor Who has definitely dealt with many of these issues over the years, the BBC Three spinoff saw them from a youthful perspective and was able to delve deeper into them than Doctor Who ever could with its PG rating.

The 'Doctor Who' Spinoff ‘Class’ Never Reached Its Full Potential

Filled with law (often a little too much and too fantastical for even the Whoniverse), Season 1 of Class established its own mini-universe of recurring monsters and villains. From the sometimes intimidating, sometimes slightly too rubbery Shadow Kin, to the mysterious robot entity The Governors, who kept authority over the school as they investigated the cracks in space and time, Class formed its own recurring threats that in its final unresolved moments threatened to combine with one of Doctor Who’s most terrifying and mysterious monsters: The Weeping Angels. We’ll probably never know what the sinister statues had in store for Coal Hill Academy and that’s a massive shame. Just as the series was setting up its most exciting plot point yet, it came to a close. Character work was left unfinished and some even switched into the body of said rubbery alien. The less said about that one though, the better.

Class’ cancelation came as no surprise in a lot of ways, but history tells us that most Doctor Who spinoffs usually need a Season 2 to find their footing. Torchwood Season 1 was a hot mess, often trying overly hard to be edgier and sexier than the main show, resulting in some monsters that were more laughable than threatening. (A sex monster and an underdressed Cyberwoman are among the ranks of Torchwood’s more bizarre villains.) But when the series returned for a second round it began to find its footing, with the back half of the season building on a number of storylines in the lead-up to a tear-jerker of a finale. Again, the show improved come its third installment, a miniseries titled “Children of Earth.” Often regarded as the best series in the entire Whoniverse, Torchwood: Children of Earth broke audiences to pieces, using its adult rating to showcase a believably dark depiction of our society. Similarly, the child-friendly spinoff The Sarah Jane Adventures improved season by season, with its final full run in Season 4 being by far the show’s best. Unfortunately, the series came to a sudden end after lead actor, Elizabeth Sladen, passed away midway through her fifth Series as Sarah Jane Smith. Making a Doctor Who spinoff is seemingly easier said than done, and Class deserved a second chance at it.

Why Did This 'Doctor Who' Spinoff Struggle?

Unfortunately, Class was destined for failure. Its poor ratings around the globe highlighted just how poorly received the show was and poor treatment from the BBC didn’t help. After a terribly lackluster promotional campaign, Class premiered on BBC Three shortly after the channel had controversially shifted to an internet-only service. The move was met with significant public backlash, and Class was caught in the wake of it. The series also aired at a time when the public’s interest in Doctor Who was slipping. Despite an extraordinary performance by the Twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, the mother show was struggling to generate viewers, so introducing a spinoff in this period was a big ask, ultimately crumbling in the process. Even a brief appearance from Capaldi in the premiere episode wasn’t enough to gain traction for the struggling show. Perhaps if Class had premiered during one of Who’s more successful periods, we may still have been watching the adventures of Coal Hill’s teens to this very day.

Class is undoubtedly a mixed bag, in fact, some episodes probably have more bad than good, but it was brimming with potential. Ness wrote some challenging storylines, even experimenting with a bottle episode that featured our heroes locked in a classroom, a particular highlight from its run. Class deserved a second season, one where it could find its feet and learn from the drawbacks of its original outing. Unfortunately, we’ll probably never see a conclusion to the show, but as returning showrunner Russel T. Davies works to expand the Whoniverse, perhaps there is still a chance that we may see a familiar face or two – we can dream.