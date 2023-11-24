The Big Picture Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary special will feature David Tennant returning as the Fourteenth Doctor alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

Donna's memories of her time with the Doctor were wiped to keep her alive, and their reunion could be dangerous for her.

Doctor Who will air three 60th anniversary specials, with one hitting Disney+ each Saturday from November 25.

Just before it returns with more action across time and space, Doctor Who has released a new clip from its upcoming 60th-anniversary special episode. Titled "The Star Beast", the adventure will mark the return of David Tennant, but this time, he'll be playing the Fourteenth Doctor instead of the Tenth. More than ten years after their stories together, the Doctor will reunite with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), but the new clip explains why that might be dangerous for the former companion of the Time Lord. After all, their last adventure ended in a partial disaster, leaving Donna with a bittersweet fate.

When confronting Davros (Julian Bleach) — the creator of the Daleks — during their final adventure together, Donna absorbs the Doctor's knowledge from the Time Lord's severed hand, and in doing so she's able to create a plan to stop the villain quickly. But since her brain is human, it wasn't possible for her to keep 900 years of knowledge in her head, forcing Tennant's first iteration of the character to wipe her memories to keep her alive. If Donna remembers her time with the Doctor, her mind will collapse, and she will die. It's easy to understand why the Doctor is worried about seeing her again.

In the episode titled "The Star Beast", Donna has a teenage daughter named Rose Noble (Yasmine Finney), and just as it happened to her mother many years ago, her life will be changed when she crosses paths with the Time Lord. It remains to be seen why destiny is bringing the Doctor back into Donna's orbit, but the reunion has created plenty of anticipation within the fan base of the series. After six decades of entertaining the world, Doctor Who still knows how to surprise the people who have been tuning in for a very long amount of time.

The Toymaker Will Confront the Doctor in 'Doctor Who: The Giggle'

Close

Across the three upcoming episodes set to explore the return of Donna and the Doctor, a villain who hasn't been seen in years will make sure to keep them busy. Neil Patrick Harris will portray the Toymaker, an antagonist that hasn't crossed paths with the Doctor since the classic era of the show. The Doctor will have to stop the villain while trying to figure out why he looks like David Tennant again, in a story that will set the stage for Ncuti Gatwa to take over in the titular role. A new era of Doctor Who is about to begin, taking audiences through many twists and turns.

You can check out the new clip from Doctor Who below, before "The Star Beast" premieres on Disney+ on November 25:

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord “The Doctor” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friend (s). The Doctor and companion’s journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Orbiting around them is the wider Whoniverse – infinite galaxies and countless civilizations filled with incredible friends and dangerous foes. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, pearl mackie, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Ncuti Gatwa, Jenna Coleman, Alex Kingston, Karen Gillan Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rating TV-PG Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+

