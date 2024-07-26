The Big Picture Costumes and props from Star Trek and Doctor Who are displayed at SDCC.

The display includes iconic outfits from characters like Captain Janeway and the Thirteenth Doctor.

Props such as the Eleventh Doctor's fez, Geordi LaForge's visor, and the TARDIS are part of the exhibit.

The power of friendship! No wait, wrong shows. Ahead of the Star Trek and Doctor Who panel “Intergalactic Friendship Day” at San Diego Comic Con, a popup of costumes and props has materialized at the convention. Showrunners from both franchises, Alex Kurtzman and Russell T. Davies, will be at the panel to “spotlight shared values of friendship, hope and fandom in an exclusive creator-to-creator conversation about the art of storytelling across time and space," according to the panel's description.

The “Friendship is Universal” popup features costumes and props from both of the decades-old science fiction franchises. It’s available in the Gaslamp Quarter until Sunday. From the iconic Starfleet Captain’s uniform of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) to the familiar tweed and bowtie of the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) fans will be sure to find a piece that hits the spot in terms of nostalgia.

More than 120 Years of Science Fiction Costumes Represented