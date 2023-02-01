Steven Moffat, Doctor Who's former showrunner, would like to see the character having space adventures for a very long time. In a recent interview with Radio Times, the producer said: "I want it to go on forever. I believe it can. Like the stories of Robin Hood and King Arthur and Sherlock Holmes. Some things always go on.” The show was successfully relaunched in 2005, with Christopher Eccleston starring as the brave time lord who travels through time in a blue police box. During the first season's finale, Eccleston was replaced by David Tennant, who recently mentioned he feared his return to the TARDIS last year might've felt awkward.

In addition to hoping Doctor Who sticks around for years to come, Moffat claimed he doesn't wish to return to the show. "It would be career madness even by my standard to go back into a junior capacity on a show I used to run. I would have to be insane to do that!" he mentioned during the same interview. Moffat served as the showrunner of the series from the fifth season of the revival, up until the tenth one. He was in charge of the show when Matt Smith starred in the titular role, as well as when it was Peter Capaldi's turn to take up the mantle.

After Moffat left his position as showrunner for Doctor Who, Chris Chibnall stepped in to oversee the new direction the show would take. This included the introduction of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, marking the first time the titular role would be played by a woman in the show's almost sixty years of history. Whittaker would play the role for three seasons and six television specials. She is set to pass the torch to Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa later this year.

Image via BBC

Doctor Who, which recently saw a budget increase thanks to its collaboration with Disney+, takes the audience into time-traveling adventures with the titular protagonist, visiting the past, the future, and numerous alien planets. The show is known for its visually striking production design, heartwarming humor, and complex storytelling. Originally created in 1963, the series would run for twenty-six seasons, until its cancelation in 1989. Rusell T. Davies, long-time fan and current showrunner of the series, was in charge of the 2005 revival from its debut until 2009, when he was succeeded by Moffat.

Doctor Who is currently streaming on HBO Max, until it is time for it to move to Disney+ on an unannounced date later this year.