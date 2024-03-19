The Big Picture Steven Moffat returns to write an explosive episode for Doctor Who's upcoming Season 14.

Moffat previously introduced Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor and oversaw almost 100 episodes.

Season 14 of Doctor Who premieres on May 10 on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer with appearances from guest stars.

It's a great day to be a Doctor Who fan — unless you're a huge Steven Moffat fan. In a surprising turn of events, BBC announced that the former (and beloved) showrunner is making a comeback to the long-running series... for one episode. According to the network's announcement tweet, Moffat will make an "explosive" return by writing one episode of the show's upcoming Season 14. This is the season that will mark Ncuti Gatwa's (Sex Education) debut as the title character in the series.

Of course, having Moffat back for one episode is better than not having the showrunner back at all, but it's impossible to hear his name and not be instantly be transported back to the Matt Smith(House of the Dragon) days. BBC hasn't announced what kind of episode Moffat was attached to write, but considering that this is a one-off it's possible that the writer was selected to come up with a standalone episode. One of the show's most famous ones, Season 3's "Blink" was written by Moffat.

Moffat's Run as Showrunner

Moffat was also responsible for introducing Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record) as the Twelfth Doctor in Season 8 — and helped him become another fan-favorite. During his stint on the series, Moffat oversaw the story of almost one hundred episodes. In an official statement, the former showrunner shared his excitement about returning and also apologized for not being straightforward about his return for the past few months. He wrote:

"Yes, okay, fair enough - apologies to everyone I’ve very slightly misled - I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell [T. Davies, fellow showrunner] agreed to let me have another go - so long as I got out of his garden."

The highly anticipated return of Doctor Who is just around the corner — the series has been away from fans' screens for the better part of the last three years, and now it is set to make a debut on Disney+. Once again, the Doctor will travel across space and time inside his TARDIS with a companion, this time played by Millie Gibson (Coronation Street). The new season will also feature some celebrated guest stars such as Indira Varma (Torchwood), Jonathan Groff (Glee) and drag queen superstar Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race).

Disney+ and BBC iPlayer premiere Season 14 of Doctor Who on May 10 with two episodes.