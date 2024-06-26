The Big Picture "Stolen Earth" and "Journey's End" mark a pivotal moment in Doctor Who's revival, bringing back beloved characters and expanding the universe.

Few sci-fi franchises can compete with the longevity and history of Doctor Who, a series so beloved that it has been around for over 60 years. Though the series boasts 40 seasons of television and nearly 1,000 episodes in that time, it hit a drastic lull near the end of the 20th century. In 1989, series production was suspended, and though there were attempts to revive the series in the 90s with a television movie and a new Doctor (Paul McGann), the Tardis wouldn't make its victorious return in series format for several years. That is, until 2005, when Doctor Who relaunched with the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) and showrunner Russel T. Davies brought the show back to life, and back into the hearts of audiences everywhere.

NuWho, as fans have taken to calling it, has evolved dramatically in the years since its revival, featuring some of the most exciting stories and commendable improvements in diversity in the 21st century. As Ncuti Gatwa has been positively thriving as the first black and queer actor leading the series, it's hard to imagine that there was ever uncertainty that the show would continue to be such a television staple. However, there was one important two-parter during the earlier years of Doctor Who's revival that put any doubts to rest: "Stolen Earth" and "Journey's End." These two episodes exist as a testament to the incredible achievements of NuWho, following the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) as he approaches the culmination of his tenure. In a moment that feels like the aligning of planets, this finale felt like a victory lap for the series; not only did it feature arguably the most popular Doctor, these episodes also brought back beloved companions and foes as it challenged preconceptions about what Doctor Who could be, a final exclamation point on the series' revival.

'The Stolen Earth' and 'Journey's End' Are the Culmination of 'Doctor Who's Resurgence

"The Stolen Earth" and "Journey's End" saw the Tenth Doctor and his best friend Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) investigating the mysterious disappearance of Earth, alongside 26 other planets. As the two scramble to look for the missing world, the people still on the planet are left to fend for themselves as the Dalek's mount a global invasion, the scale of which hasn't been seen since the Time War. But even without the watchful eye of their Time Lord protector, the Earth has its own vast network of capable people. Former companions Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) made exciting returns to the series, alongside other characters like Jackie Tyler, Mickey Smith, and even K-9, the Doctor's trusted robot dog. However, even more impressively, the finale also served as a crossover with two of its spin-off shows: Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Smith Adventures, with Captain Jack Harkenss (John Barrowman) and (Elisabeth Sladen) rounding out the ensemble cast. This finale was a certifiable Avengers Infinity War of Doctor Who, illustrating just how expansive the show's universe had become with the exciting return of so many fan-favorite characters, many of whom had never even interacted up until this point.

The Doctor's Companions Battle His Greatest Foe

The expansive cast of these episodes wasn't just relegated to being cameos, as each former companion of the Doctor demonstrated extensive character development in the years since first traveling the Tardis. Rose returned from another dimension armed and courageous against the Dalek threat, while Martha Jones had even been promoted to a vital position in UNIT, the Earth's defense organization against alien threats. Jack Harkness became the leader of a team of alien hunters known as Torchwood, coming from the spin-off show of the same, which was targeted towards more mature audiences compared to Doctor Who. But for younger audiences, Sarah Jane Smith starred in The Sarah Jane Smith Adventures, where the former companion to the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) continued her story.

For most of the two episodes, it's actually these former companions that were the most active in trying to save the Earth from the Daleks. Rather than simply being relegated to passive characters, each companion is shown to be braver, smarter, and more daring than they once were — all of which were necessary as they faced one of the Doctor's most formidable foes, Davros, the creator of the Daleks. The return of Davros connected NuWho to its classic roots, as even Sarah Jane Smith notes their earlier confrontation with the mad scientist decades prior. The level of threat is matched only by the level of resistance, as these episodes had some of the highest stakes in the entire series because of the Dalek plan to destroy all forms of matter, and reality itself.

The two-part finale is a testament to the success of Doctor Who's revival, for innumerable reasons. David Tennant was utterly adored by fans, exceeding all expectations and becoming arguably the most popular Doctor ever. Alongside him was an ensemble cast of companions, each with active character decisions and developments, all brought together in one momentous adventure. The series even spawned two successful spin-offs, both of which continued the Doctor Who legacy even without the titular Doctor. No moment better encapsulates just how heartwarming this finale was than the final Tardis flying sequence. As they use the Tardis to pull the Earth back into its proper location, all the companions gather around the console and fly the ship together — there's never been a more triumphant moment in the series.

The Tragedy of the Doctor is Gut-Wrenching

However, underneath all the excitement and joy of the returning companions, the finale ends with an incredibly bittersweet note, with a particular emphasis on the bitter. A fundamental aspect of the Doctor's story is the inevitable tragedy that comes from his long-lived lifespan, as his constant regenerations mean that he outlives all of his companions, leaving him with a gut-wrenching feeling of solitude despite the many connections he's made over the years. Even after the joyous moment of their collective Tardis piloting, the Doctor is forced to say goodbye to his many friends. As they return to their independent lives, continuing their own exciting adventures, the Doctor is tragically left alone.

Two of the saddest moments in the series occur in "Journey's End." Due to some regeneration shenanigans, a human-Time Lord hybrid version of the Doctor is created, and it's him, rather than the original, who ends up returning with Rose Tyler to her other dimension. Despite the somewhat happy ending for Rose, the Tenth Doctor is forced to depart, never receiving the same opportunity to express his love for his former companion. After Donna absorbs a Time Lord's mind into her own, the Doctor is forced to remove all her memories since her human brain is unable to handle the influx of information. Despite constantly fearing that she's worthless, Donna proves to be the most important person in the universe and saves reality from Davros, only to lose all knowledge of her own actions. These gut-punch moments after such a victory set up the Tenth Doctor's final narrative arc, as David Tennant's final specials explore the dangers of a prideful and angry Doctor, isolated from his companions.

"The Stolen Earth" and "Journey's End' were the most ambitious Doctor Who stories to date, firmly establishing that the series is an entrenched staple of pop culture, capable of regenerating into new forms to remain relevant and exciting in the decades since it first premiered. Though stories like the 50th-anniversary special feel grand in their own right, it's these episodes that serve as the culmination of the show's revival, bringing together nostalgia from classic Doctor Who, illustrating the success of NuWho, and setting up the future for many more adventures in the Tardis.

