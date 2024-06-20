The Big Picture Doctor Who series 14 finale's big twist unveils Sutekh as the big bad with concept art similarities to "The Legend of Ruby Sunday."

Last week's episode of Doctor Who revealed its biggest twist and big bad for series 14. As the show's series finale is just a few days away, showrunner, Russell T Davies shared early concept art for the big reveal, and you can tell that despite some changes, it still had similarities to what was shown in "The Legend of Ruby Sunday."

Over on Davies' Instagram, the concept art featured a colored sketch of the TARDIS that's under the grasp of Sutekh, the God of Death. Unlike the Disney+ show, where the God was shaped like an animal-like creature, the concept art featured more of a human-like being in red robes. According to Davies, the sketch presented was something he created for the design team, and it seemed that some alterations were made when the show entered production.

Sutekh has been a Doctor Who adversary since the Tom Baker era in 1975, and first appeared in the episode "Pyramid of Mars." Since then, this foe has appeared in a handful of novels, audio stories, and short fiction stories, before making its eventual return in series 14. Gabriel Woolf first portrayed the god back in the 70s and reprised the role in the latest episode.

What Do We Know About the Series 14 Finale?

It has been confirmed that Doctor Who series 14 will only contain eight episodes, and "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" is part one of the show's finale. Episode 8 is titled "Empire of Death,'' written by Davies himself, and directed by Jamie Donoughue. According to the BBC, this episode logline reads "The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation. Nothing can stop the devastation... except, perhaps, one woman."

A short teaser for the final episode was uploaded on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel, which showed a dying Earth as Sutekh delivers the gift of death to all humanity. The Doctor (played by Ncuti Gatwa) blames himself for bringing back this God but promises to fix everything. At the same time, the "snow" that's attached to Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson) also makes an appearance once more, which could probably hint that her origin would be revealed. Many of the show's characters who appeared in episode seven are set to return in the finale, including Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Doctor Who's series 14 finale will be released on Disney Plus on Friday in the U.S.