Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Doctor Who.

The Big Picture Doctor Who Episode 7, "The Legend of Ruby Sunday," reveals the identity of The One Who Waits: Sutekh the Destroyer, a fan-favorite villain from the classic series story "Pyramids of Mars."

Set in 1900s Egypt and starring Tom Baker as the Doctor, "Pyramids of Mars" pits the Doctor against Sutekh, a member of an ancient alien race called the Osirans.

Sutekh's intelligence, supernatural abilities, and his status as the God of Death make him a formidable enemy for the Season 14 finale.

As expected, the penultimate episode of Doctor Who's 14th season, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” confirms the identity of this season's enigmatic villain, The One Who Waits. The true name lurking behind the ominous moniker might be new to viewers of the series Russell T Davies relaunched in 2005, but it's a deep cut for fans of the original BBC version: Sutekh the Destroyer, otherwise known as the God of Death. Unlike recurring classic villains who transitioned into Doctor Who's modern era, like the Daleks and the Master, Sutekh appears in just one previous adventure. All the same, Sutekh's fan favorite reputation and his especially vindictive cruelty characterize his five decades with the series — enough so to leave Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor in speechless terror. Aside from the malevolent declarations heralding his arrival and his touch eroding people to dust, what makes Sutekh a formidable adversary? And what does his presence mean for the season finale? For those answers, we take the TARDIS back to 1975 — or, technically, 1911.

Who Is ’Doctor Who’s Sutekh?

Sutekh (Gabriel Woolf) first appears in the 1975 Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) serial "Pyramids of Mars." Co-written by Lewis Greifer and long-time Doctor Who scribe Robert Holmes (jointly credited under the pseudonym Stephen Harris), "Pyramids of Mars" remains a Classic Who highlight for its crackling dialogue, a horror atmosphere evoking Universal Studios and Hammer Films's The Mummy movies, and the delightfully effortless chemistry between the Doctor and his human companion, Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen) — a familiar face during David Tennant's original run and the lead behind her modern Who spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Returning from a futuristic planet, the Doctor and Sarah Jane try to land the TARDIS at UNIT headquarters circa 1980. They manage the location but miss the date, instead interrupting a 1911 archeological dig. It’s a good thing they do. Namin (Peter Mayock), one of Sutekh's acolytes, intends to free Sutekh from his prison by sabotaging the excavation. Styled after Set, the Egyptian god of war and storms, Doctor Who's Sutekh belongs to an alien race named the Osirans, whose exploits inspired human mythology. Approximately 7,000 years earlier, a war between Sutekh and the other Osirans ended when Sutekh's fellows trapped him on Earth. The god of death had already decimated his home planet and trailed destruction across the galaxy. Without the Osirans' intervention, Sutekh would have turned the universe to ash.

Because this is Doctor Who, the Osirans locked Sutekh in an Earth pyramid using the Eye of Horus jewel, but placed the jewel on Mars. Once Namin contacts Sutekh through a space-time portal, the physically paralyzed alien possesses nearby humans with his psychic abilities. These people aren't necessarily harbingers, but Sutekh's puppets obey his will by indiscriminately killing, trying to destroy the Eye of Horus by firing a rocket at Mars, and almost kidnapping the TARDIS. There are also mummy robot assassins — because this is Doctor Who.

Sutekh Is a Different Kind of ‘Doctor Who’ Villain

As the god of death, Sutekh finds annihilation beautiful. When he and the Doctor meet face-to-face, they debate his villainous status. "Your evil is my good," Sutekh serenely declares. "Where I tread, I leave nothing but dust and darkness. I find that good.” Since Sutekh is immobile for most of his screentime, actor Gabriel Woolf builds a remarkably sinister yet charismatic aura with just his voice. The Doctor explains Sutekh's considerable powers, but Woolf's delivery transforms Sutekh into a lastingly memorable villain — an ancient entity powerful enough to kill a planet's sun. (Woolf, now 91 years old, reprises the role for "The Legend of Ruby Sunday.")

The Doctor, on the other hand, spends "Pyramids of Mars" out of his element. Although Sutekh doesn't actively frighten him, he's disturbed by the god's legacy. This isn't our average Doctor, one tossing out quips while dashing circles around his enemies. Sutekh is the one calculating contingency plans. Four's change from capable to morose, callous, and introspective lets Tom Baker demonstrate his range. Already a master of cheerful comedy, he taps into soulful gravitas and raw vulnerability. That said, levity sneaks in thanks to Four and Sarah Jane's endearingly charming friendship, a testament to how well Baker and Sladen's energies mesh. "Pyramids" marks an especially strong outing for Sladen; Sarah Jane maneuvers the Doctor's angst with impatient fondness, holds off imposing foes, and proves herself a crack shot with a rifle.

In a final bid to prevent Sutekh's escape, the Doctor manipulates radio waves and a time-space corridor; presumably, Sutekh dies of old age. By the time he manifests in Susan Triad's (Susan Twist) body decades later, he harbors a personal vendetta against the Doctor for foiling his plans. Why else would Sutekh weaponize the Doctor's granddaughter against him? After spending 7,000 years motionless in a pyramid and countless more years condemned to whatever fate he's been enduring, Sutekh is certainly The One Who Waits — returned with a patient vengeance.

The 60th Anniversary ‘Doctor Who’ Specials Foreshadow Sutekh’s Identity As The One Who Waits

How Susan Triad, Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), and Ruby Sunday's (Millie Gibson) mother factor into Sutekh's grand plan remains to be seen. In true Russell T Davies fashion, the writer breadcrumbed this arc before Ncuti Gatwa's first episode. Like the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), a character originated by Michael Gough in a 1966 serial with First Doctor William Hartnell, Sutekh was a standalone villain Davies repurposed as a god and folded into Season 14's Pantheon of Discord conceit.

In "Wild Blue Yonder," the Fourteenth Doctor accidentally ends the Pantheon's exile by disturbing the salt line at the end of the universe. Ever since, the Doctor and Ruby have confronted increasingly fantastical enemies; in "73 Yards," Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) reveals that UNIT now monitors supernatural threats. The odd sounds the TARDIS has been making since "Wild Blue Yonder" imply Sutekh has haunted our favorite blue box for a while — and for one more brain-twister, Woolf voices the Beast in Season 2's two-part story "The Impossible Planet" and "The Satan Pit." Although that could easily be a behind-the-scenes coincidence, the Fourth Doctor lists Satan/the Beast as one of Sutekh's names, and Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge) calls Sutekh's shadow form "the Beast."

Yet the most meaningful parallel between Season 14 and "Pyramids of Mars" is a case of thematic foreshadowing. After Sutekh awakens, Sarah Jane argues he can’t be a true threat. “We know the world didn’t end in 1911,” she says. A mournful Doctor takes her to 1980, and the world Sarah Jane knows has become a decimated, lifeless wasteland. "The Devil's Chord" echoes this classic exchange beat-for-beat. Ruby and the Doctor return to 2024 only to find that Maestro (Jinkx Monsoon) successfully changed the future by ruining the past. According to the Fourth Doctor, time can't be "chosen," but actions always "shape" it. Sutekh's plans might be a terrible shape, but they make for a delicious cliffhanger.

New episodes of Doctor Who premiere weekly on Fridays on Disney+ in the U.S.

