The Big Picture Classic Doctor Who cast members will return in the new series Tales of the TARDIS, written by Russell T. Davies and other previous Doctor Who writers.

The series will feature new scenes woven into classic episodes, creating a feature-length presentation.

The premiere of Tales of the TARDIS will be on November 1 on BBC iPlayer, with international availability yet to be announced.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate aren't the only familiar faces returning to Doctor Who this fall. The new six-part series Tales of the TARDIS will reunite classic Doctor Who cast members, some for the first time in decades. As reported on the BBC's website, Tales of the TARDIS will be the first all-new series to be included with the "Whoniverse," the collection of over 800 episodes of Doctor Who and its various spinoffs that will be available on BBC iPlayer.

The series will feature classic cast members reprising their roles, in all-new scenes written by returning showrunner Russell T. Davies and previous Doctor Who writers Phil Ford and Pete McTighe. Those new scenes will be woven into classic episodes to create an all-new feature-length presentation. The series will premiere on November 1 on BBC iPlayer; the network has yet to announce when and where they will be available outside the U.K.

Who's Coming Back to the Blue Box in 'Tales of the TARDIS'?

Image via BBC

Cast Members Character Pairings Maureen O’Brien and Peter Purves Vicki and Steven Taylor Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury Jamie McCrimmon and Zoe Heriot Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony Jo Grant and Clyde Langer Peter Davison and Janet Fielding Fifth Doctor and Tegan Jovanka Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant Sixth Doctor and Peri Brown Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred Seventh Doctor and Ace

Three past Doctors will be part of Tales of the TARDIS. Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy will act alongside Sophie Aldred, who played youthful explosives enthusiast Ace in the 1980s; Sixth Doctor Colin Baker will star with Nicola Bryant, who played his ill-fated companion Peri Brown; and Fifth Doctor Peter Davison will return alongside Janet Fielding, who will reprise the role of Australian flight attendant Tegan Jovanka.

The show is also reaching into its distant past to reunite Maureen O'Brien and Peter Purves, who played Vicki and Steven Taylor, companions of the First Doctor in the show's earliest seasons, and Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, who will return to play, respectively, time-displaced highlander Jamie McCrimmon and astrophysicist Zoe Heriot, who both traveled with the Second Doctor. The sixth pairing is an interesting one; it will pair Katy Manning, who traveled with the Third Doctor in the 1970s, with Daniel Anthony, who starred as Clyde Langer on the spinoff The Sarah Jane Adventures alongside the late Elisabeth Sladen, whose Sarah Jane Smith was one of the Doctor's most beloved classic companions; Manning and Anthony co-starred in an episode of that series together.

Tales of the TARDIS will debut on November 1 on BBC iPlayer in the UK; no international broadcaster or streamer has been announced yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider Dailies' discussion of the Doctor Who Anniversary Special — which will debut on Disney+ in the U.S. next month — below.