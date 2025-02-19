The iconic BBC Radiophonic Workshop, formerly based in the BBC's Maida Vale Studios, is set to give fans of franchises such as Doctor Who, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and Living Planet an unquestionable treat with the free release of an unprecedented package of samples in a collaboration with Spitfire Audio and BBC Studios. From the whirring engine of the TARDIS to the piercing timbre of the Dalek's voice, this groundbreaking archive packed full of recognizable sounds will now be made publicly available for the very first time, with musical artists and producers able to sample the archive for future projects. The Spitfire Audio BBC Radiophonic Workshop VST will be available for £149/€179/$199 from February 19, 2025, at www.spitfireaudio.com. An introductory price of £119/€143/$159 is available until March 6, 2025.

For 40 impressive years, the BBC Radiophonic Workshop was the steadfast name behind some of the biggest shows' legendary sounds. From designing popular tracks by scraping pianos and hitting lampshades to influencing the industry's biggest hitters, from Hans Zimmer to Orbital, the Workshop was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the awe-inspiring sound design we hear on our modern screens. Not only will listeners be able to sample from original tapes, but they will also be able to take from a wide selection of new recordings produced by Workshop members and associates, including Kieron Pepper, Bob Earland, Dick Mills, Paddy Kingsland, Roger Limb, Glynis Jones, Peter Howell, and Mark Ayres. The latter, perhaps best known for his work on Doctor Who, spoke of the importance of the Workshop's legacy, saying:

"I'm the youngest member of the core Radiophonic Workshop – and I'm 64! We're not going to be around forever. It was really important to leave a creative tool, inspired by our work, for other people to use going forward. I hope we've made an instrument that will inspire future generations. This instrument is all formed from the work, processes and equipment that the Workshop created and used. You know, sampling now really looks like sampling then, but with a few more twiddles. I've been saying for years that Workshop composers such as Delia Derbyshire and John Baker were really samplists."

'Doctor Who' Is Expected To Return This May

What better way to celebrate the release of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop archive than by indulging in the newest adventures of one of its most timey-wimey clients? Although an exact release date for the upcoming Doctor Who Season 15 — also known as Season 2 — is yet to be announced, speculation suggests that it will arrive in May 2025, as did the previous season. This speculation also comes following a quote made by showrunner Russell T. Davies in The Big Issue, in which he said, "If I sound a bit hyper, it's because I just this morning delivered a Doctor Who script that will be on air in May 2025." Following a high-octane first season of Ncuti Gatwa's latest incarnation of the titular Time Lord, Doctor Who will return with a selection of questions needing an answer, most notably the true identity of Anita Dobson's Mrs Flood.

You can catch all episodes of the newest season, as well as last year's outing, on Disney+.