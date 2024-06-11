The Big Picture Gatwa's Doctor Who adventures with companion Ruby Sunday will be immortalized in print form in the next batch of Target novels.

Episodes like "73 Yards" and "Rogue" will be turned into novels with audio versions in August 2024, a treat for fans of the recent season.

Gatwa has shined as the Doctor, displaying a range of emotions and boundless energy, despite facing bigoted backlash for his casting.

The next batch of Doctor Who novels are in the works, with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth incarnation and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) having their adventures immortalized in print. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the pair's recent adventures were confirmed to be joining the Target novelization range. The post was made with the caption, "The Doctor and Ruby's adventures join the Target novelisation range! #DoctorWho: SPACE BABIES, 73 YARDS, ROGUE and THE CHURCH ON RUBY ROAD are coming to paperback and audio in August 2024."

The most recent season of Doctor Who has seen Gatwa face his first full outing in the TARDIS, paired with Ruby, as the mystery surrounding her birth mother is uncovered. Episode 1, "Space Babies", Episode 4, "73 Yards", Episode 6, "Rogue", and the Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road" will all be turned into novels, with the likes of "73 Yards" and "Rogue" likely to be well received seeing as the episodes themselves have been met with both public and critical praise. The novels will also have audio versions paired, with an exact date for release in August not yet announced. Target Books and Doctor Who have a long history, with almost every Doctor Who episode of the classic era turned into a Target novelization.

Ncuti Gatwa Has So Far Shined as The Doctor

The Doctor Who fanbase cannot get enough of Gatwa at the moment, thanks in no small part to his mesmeric performances as the titular Time Lord. Managing to display a range of sincere emotions as well as an eye for cheeky fun, all wrapped up in boundless energy, Gatwa has dazzled and delighted in the seven (and a bit) episodes he has starred in thus far. With that in mind, the chance for audiences to relive their favorite Gatwa-led adventures on paper is nothing short of exciting.

Sadly, as is customary with modern media, a casting of this kind has been met with some bigoted backlash. Without even considering the endless talent of Gatwa or his worldwide appeal, some have announced their disapproval of the casting. When speaking to Variety, Gatwa mentioned just how honored he feels to play the role, but also how he feels the casting is perfect. Gatwa said:

"Do you know what? It makes perfect sense to me. I feel like anyone that has a problem with someone who’s not a straight white man playing this character, you’re not really, truly a fan of the show. You’ve not been watching! Because the show is about regeneration, and the Doctor is an alien — why would they only choose to be this sort of person?"

Doctor Who's most recent episodes are officially getting a Target novelization. You can catch up with the latest episodes of the show right now on Disney+.

