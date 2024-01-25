The Big Picture Doctor Who's latest christmas special, "The Church on Ruby Road" will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on February 12.

In this episode, the Fifteenth Doctor's first mission is to prevent Ruby Sunday from being erased from existence, in an adventure that sets the tone for the duo's future escapades.

Ncuti Gatwa, known for his role in Sex Education, will be the Doctor for at least two seasons, with the first season premiering on Disney+ in May.

After a successful debut on Disney+, Ncuti Gatwa's first solo adventure in Doctor Who has scored a physical media release date. "The Church on Ruby Road" will be launched on Blu-ray and DVD on February 12, allowing audiences to take home the Fifteenth Doctor's first encounter with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). A dangerous group of musical goblins threatens to eat newborn baby Lulubelle in an adventure that sets the tone for the Fifteenth Doctor's upcoming escapades alongside his latest companion.

"The Church on Ruby Road" takes place after the Fifteenth Doctor bi-regenerates from the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant). While each of them gets a TARDIS of their own that could allow them to go anywhere, the Fourteenth Doctor decides to live a quiet life with his best friend, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). In "The Church on Ruby Road," the Fifteenth Doctor is prepared to save the universe and help wherever he can, and his first mission is to prevent Ruby Sunday from being erased from existence. A new era of Doctor Who began with the series' latest Christmas special, as Gatwa brought a fresh take to the role that was first portrayed by William Hartnell back in 1963.

After it was decided that Jodie Whittaker would stop portraying the Doctor, Tennant made a shocking return as the Fourteenth iteration of the character. Tennant had previously portrayed the Time Lord when the character was in his Tenth version, but his return would be short-lived for the 60th anniversary of the series. Gatwa was established as the series' lasting replacement for Whittaker, after starring in four seasons of Sex Education. Gatwa will pilot the TARDIS for at least two seasons, with the performer currently filming his second outing as the clever time traveler.

'Doctor Who' Returns Later This Year

"The Church on Ruby Road" establishes that Ruby wants to become the Doctor's next companion, traveling alongside the alien to different points in space and time. The first season of Doctor Who featuring Gatwa as the lead of the series will premiere on Disney+ in May, with Russell T. Davies serving as the showrunner for the historic show. The supporting cast of the new season will feature Jonathan Groff and Jinkx Monsoon in undisclosed roles. Ruby Sunday may only be featured as the Doctor's main companion in the next season, as a new companion played by Varada Sethu is expected to be introduced during his second season.

You can check out the official announcement for the home media release of "The Church on Ruby Road" below, before the special episode hits shelves on February 12. You can pre-order yours today.

