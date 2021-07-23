Game developer Maze Theory has released an update stating that the long-awaited Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality finally has a release date. The game will be available for old and next-generation consoles, as well as PC format, and is expected to be released on September 30.

The game is the next installment after the VR experience Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, reimagining and building upon what was established in that story. Edge of Reality will follow the player as they are guided by the Thirteenth Doctor, voiced by Jodie Whittaker, and the Tenth Doctor, voiced by David Tennant, as they try to save a reality from a time-breaking and mysterious threat. Oh, and did I mention you can wield a sonic screwdriver to help you out with solving the world’s problems?

The game is also expected to be a completely original story with its own new monsters, puzzles, and worlds. However, the beloved otherworldly foes that fans know and love will also make an appearance, from Daleks to Weeping Angels to the Cybermen—this game has got all your Doctor Who universe cravings covered.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is not the only Doctor Who game to be released this year. As a matter of fact, one of them has already been released. Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is a mobile game released by award-winning developer Kaigan Games. The story of Lonely Assassins is an eerie “found phone” adventure where players must team up with scientist Petronella Osgood to find clues and solve puzzles to unravel the mystery involving a missing person. Don’t freak out, but Weeping Angels also play a major role in the game—maybe you should freak out, just don’t blink. Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is available now for download on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality will be launched for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on September 30. Watch the new teaser trailer below:

