David Tennant reprised his role as the Doctor to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary, but the Fourteenth Doctor is not the same as the Tenth one and understands that Donna's priority is her daughter, Rose.

Doctor Who will introduce a new leading star, Ncuti Gatwa, who will become the Fifteenth Doctor and embark on new adventures with his first companion, Ruby Sunday.

A new clip from the third Doctor Who special featuring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor has been released, introducing the main antagonist of the story. Titled "The Giggle", the episode takes place after the Doctor and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) return to Earth, only to find every person on the planet fighting against one another. Before they can figure out what's causing people to behave violently, they run into The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), a villain who hasn't been seen since the classic era of the series. The antagonist hasn't explained his evil plan, but judging by how London looks, it can't be good news for the Doctor.

Tennant stepped back into the TARDIS because Doctor Who is celebrating sixty years of entertaining the world with tales of the Doctor and their companions by bringing back one of the most beloved actors from the series. After it was time for Jodie Whittaker's version of the character to regenerate, both the Doctor himself and the audience were surprised to see Tennant's face once again. Even if they look the same, the Fourteenth Doctor is different from the Tenth one, and the Time Lord understands that Donna's priority now is taking care of her daughter, Rose (Yasmine Finney).

The previous special episode, "Wild Blue Yonder," took the leads of Doctor Who to an abandoned spaceship where they had to face evil versions of themselves. Collider's Samantha Coley called it a "stellar horror episode" comparing it to the likes of "Midnight" and "The Waters of Mars." Now, even with the TARDIS bringing them back just a few days later, nothing could've prepared them for the chaos they would face once they returned. When the Doctor is forced to fight against Daleks, Cybermen, or Weeping Angels, he always has a strategy prepared for the occasion. But The Toymaker is more unpredictable than any of those villains, and the Time Lord doesn't know how to take him down.

'Doctor Who' Prepares for Ncuti Gatwa to Become the Fifteenth Doctor

After Tennant is done fighting The Toymaker in "The Giggle," Doctor Who will get a new leading star. The Fourteenth Doctor is expected to regenerate, and Ncuti Gatwa will become the next iteration of the character, traveling across time and space to help anyone who needs him. The Sex Education star is here to stay, as he's currently filming his second season as the Fifteenth Doctor. Before his adventures can truly begin, he'll cross paths with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who is set to be his first official companion. The Doctor has to get used to his new life, as the show enters a new era in its extensive history.

You can check out the new clip from Doctor Who below, before "The Giggle" premieres on December 9, and you can catch the first two 60th anniversary specials on Disney+.

