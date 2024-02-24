The Big Picture The Weeping Angels may be iconic, but the Silence are the scariest monsters in Doctor Who history.

The Silence's ability to alter human memories and minds is utterly terrifying.

The unseen implications of the Silence continuously add to their mystique, making them frightening.

Though some of the older alien designs may not elicit as much fear in the 21st century as they did in the 1960s (looking at you, Daleks and Cybermen), Doctor Who has nonetheless produced some incredibly terrifying monsters, especially in the modern regeneration of the series. The most famous of these new adversaries is the Weeping Angels, first introduced in the iconic Doctor Who episode, "Blink." Taking the form of human-shaped stone statues, Weeping Angels have become renowned for their creepy imagery and frightening ability to move at blinding speeds, if you so much as blink in their direction. With an array of other abilities that make them fearsome foes, such as the capability of manifesting out of an image of themselves or sending their victims back in time, Weeping Angels are one of the most fearsome creatures introduced in Doctor Who — but they're not even close to being the scariest in the series. With a disquieting combination of unnerving designs and psychologically uncomfortable abilities, the Silence, a group of creatures with the ability to alter human memories, are the scariest monsters ever put on screen by the long-running sci-fi series.

Who Are the Silence in 'Doctor Who'?

Doctor Who has had a wide array of scary monsters with creepy designs, and the Silence are among the upper tier. The Silence are a group of alien-like humanoids that immediately activate viewers' fight-or-flight with their uncanny imagery. They are uncomfortably tall, with ghastly stretched out skin and deep sunken eye sockets. Their tentacle-like fingers and imposing stature are juxtaposed with their unnervingly human black suits, evoking the imagery of classic gray alien men, but are heightened with the practical special effects that give off a texture that immediately feels disagreeable to look at. To top it all off, the Silence have the ability to absorb electrical power from nearby devices to completely disintegrate human beings.

However, it's not just the design of the Silence that makes them such fear-inducing creatures; it's their frightening ability to alter human memories and minds that makes them so utterly terrifying. One of the key abilities possessed by the Silence is their control over human perception. While looking at a Silent, you have to contend with its uncanny valley appearance and the threat of disintegration. But the moment you look away, taking your eyes off of them for even a moment, you immediately forget they ever existed. The psychological terror of a creature that you only remember while you are looking at them may not seem like the most horrifying trait, but the implications of this ability are far-reaching and more uncomfortable than practically any other creature from Doctor Who. If the memory erasure wasn't bad enough, the Silence are also able to instill post-hypnotic suggestions to humans while they are being observed, which people then follow through without second thought the moment the creatures are out of sight. First introduced in series 5 of Doctor Who, Matt Smith's second full season as the 11th Doctor, the Silence are revealed to have been manipulating the human race for centuries, and all the implications of this revelation further add to the eldritch horror of their existence. Suddenly, UFO conspiracy theorists are given a disquieting amount of validation and credit due to this revelation.

The Silence Are Terrifying on Multiple Levels

Close

The principal reason behind why the Silence are so frightening is ultimately quite similar to the Weeping Angels, as both creatures make viewers fearful of otherwise common things.Steven Moffat took the idea of observation and sight, and created a creature that sets that vital sense askew. As the Doctor mentions himself, the existence of the Silence has terrifying implications for every person that has walked into a room and forgotten why they had gotten up in the first place. One of the most common mental blips that people experience, which is typically otherwise harmless, is suddenly something that makes someone feel uneasy and unnerved. It capitalizes on the deep, primal fear that people have of the dark and the unknown, putting something malicious and sinister in the back of a person's mind.

Continuing to utilize effective horror storytelling techniques, it's the unseen implications of the Silence that continuously add to their mystique. The Doctor's friends and companions, Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill), and River Song (Alex Kingston), must use literal markers to make tally marks on their bodies just to remember that they had even seen the Silence. As they traverse ominous settings, the tally marks grow but they themselves cannot remember seeing the dozens, if not hundreds, of Silence literally lurking just out of view. One tragic character, a caretaker of an orphanage, was even shown to have suffered near complete mental degradation because of the constant alteration of his mind by the Silence, having written warnings to himself to escape that he couldn't even remember making. The lurking, shadowy tendrils of the Silence's control over humanity make them not just a one-off adversary for the Doctor, but a long-standing occupying empire that has controlled people for centuries. The exploitation of man's free will is enough to put them in the upper echelon of Doctor Who monsters.

The Silence Were Not Completely Defeated by the Doctor

The unseen manipulation of the human race is not even the final reason why the Silence are so frightening, as both their origin and their unfinished ending add even more uncomfortable implications. In Matt Smith's final outing as the Doctor, "The Time of the Doctor," it's revealed that the Silence are actually genetically modified priests who have confessed their sins, only to immediately have them erased from their memory. Created in order to help maintain the secrecy of the Doctor's true name, their clandestine origins complicate all the illicit manipulation they enacted on generations of humans.

And if that doesn't complicate their existence enough, the phyrric victory needed by the Doctor to defeat them in the first place puts blood on the hands of the human race. Using their ability to manipulate people's minds, the Doctor plays a recording of the Silence stating, "You should kill us all on sight," intercut with the Apollo moon landing. The entire human race is given the order to eradicate the Silence whenever they are seen, essentially negating the need to even remember their existence. While the unshackling of humanity from the Silence was integral, the way the Doctor achieved this goal is one of the bloodiest solutions he has ever used. In order to defeat the Silence, the Doctor essentially orders the human race to kill these creatures indiscriminately, ultimately manipulating people's free will and forcing their hand to violence. Necessary or not, the road to victory against the Silence was ultimately paved with bloodshed that humankind neither consciously chose, nor had the ability to fight against.

Doctor Who creatures can be frightening from multiple perspectives, but the combination of their uncanny designs, disquieting ability, and all the unseen, but implied, horrors around their existence make the Silence the scariest monster seen in the sci-fi show to date.

