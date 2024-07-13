The Big Picture Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill will reunite for a new Doctor Who audio series, The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures.

Big Finish Productions extended their Doctor Who license until 2030 for spin-off audio dramas.

Pre-order now available for The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures, set to release in July 2025.

The Thirteenth Doctor is back for more adventures, and she won't be alone. Joining her will be her notable companion, Yasmin Khan (aka Yaz) as they traverse a new set of audio dramas from Big Finish. Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill will be reprising their Doctor Who roles in an upcoming audio series, titled Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures.

According to the official Doctor Who website, this upcoming Big Finish production includes a total of 12 episodes, each being an hour long. As of writing, details for the audio drama's plot has yet to be revealed. Whittaker commented on the upcoming project, stating that she's excited for her and Gill to step back to their roles and that their new adventures will be "brilliant." In addition, Gill stated that Doctor Who played a huge role in her career and that working with Whittaker again is a "dream come true." The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures is scheduled to come out in July 2025.

Whittaker made her Doctor Who debut in the 2017 Christmas Special, where she played the first female incarnation of the famous sci-fi character. She played the role from the eleventh all the way to the thirteenth season of the show, and last appeared during the three-episode specials that came out in 2022, where she was last seen reincarnated as the Fourteenth Doctor, played by David Tennant.

What Is Big Finish Productions? And Why Is It Important to ‘Doctor Who’?

Big Finish Productions is an audio production company that has been releasing licensed Doctor Who audio dramas since 1999. Recently, Big Finish announced that its license with the BBC was extended, allowing them to produce Doctor Who spin-off audio adventures until 2030. This audio company has produced numerous stories, featuring characters from the classic and modern era of the sci-fi show, with many of the cast members reprising their roles. It's not just characters from the main Doctor Who shows that were featured in these audio dramas. Characters from the franchise's spin-off series, such as The Sarah Jane Adventures were also included in some of these Doctor Who audio series.

These Doctor Who audio spin-offs allow fans to revisit their favorite characters and learn what they've been doing in between the main TV series. At the same time, characters from different seasons finally get to meet and interact in a brand-new set of adventures across time and space.

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures is now available for pre-order on the Big Finish website. In the meantime, you can revisit Whittaker's era on Doctor Who over on Max.

