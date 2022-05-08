As a time-traveling alien, the Doctor has bumped into many of history’s most famous figures over Doctor Who's decades-long run. As a British institution, this traditionally amounted to Doctors bumping into celebrities from the country’s own history, like Winston Churchill, Charles Dickens, Agatha Christie, and H.G. Wells.

Under the current showrunner, Chris Chibnall, there has been a deliberate effort to push the Doctor into experiencing history beyond traditional Anglocentric, masculine narratives. Fitting for the first female incarnation of the character, the 13th Doctor has met a number of brilliant historical women - making this arguably one of the show’s most educational periods of them all.

Madame Ching - Legend of the Sea Devils

Otherwise known as Zheng Yi Sao, this pirate met the Doctor in China, 1807. Her search for treasure onboard the missing Flor de Mar vessel led her to unleash a Sea Devil who wished to flood the Earth - rendering it habitable for no sentient race but his own.

Unusually - and no doubt due to Covid restrictions during the episode’s production - Madame Ching was depicted as operating her ship by herself. Her crew, including her sons, had been kidnapped by Guo Podai of the Black Flag Fleet. It actually is true that Zheng Yi Sao’s Red Flag Fleet was in conflict with Guo Podai, but they also fought major imperialist powers such as the Portuguese Empire and Britain’s East India Company. At her height, this formidable woman’s fleet comprised 400 junk ships with 40,000 to 60,000 pirates.

Rosa Parks - Rosa

One of the most recognizable figures of the 20th century, Rosa Parks was a lifelong activist who refused to give up her seat as part of an ongoing bus protest campaign in Alabama, 1955. Seen as a foundational stepping stone in the advancement of civil rights, this non-violent act drew the ire of Krasko, a racist from the future who wished to disrupt this incredible moment and all that it stood for.

The Doctor and her friends did not just meet Parks. Companion Ryan Sinclair attended an organizational meeting with her, Martin Luther King, and Fred Gray, and was visibly wowed by the experience. In this way, Rosa made great pains to celebrate Rosa Parks whilst acknowledging her protest was one part of a bigger movement - one that, as companion Yasmin Khan noted, is still fighting racism to this day.

King James - The Witchfinders

17th century Lancashire was not a kind time for women, as the Doctor and her friends discovered in this episode. The villagers of Bilehurst Cragg were subject to accusations of witchcraft by the brutal landowner, who in turn was emboldened by the appearance of his majesty King James. This royal was so obsessed with weeding out agents of Satan that witchfinders quoted his addition to the bible, “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live”, as justification for their cruel “justice”.

In a marvelously camp turn from Alan Cumming, the King acted the charmer and flirtatiously propositioned Ryan Sinclair. However, he was also a vicious, broken man. The Doctor suggested that his hatred of witches was a misogynistic response to being abandoned by his mother at a young age. Eventually, King James saw the error of his ways and took the Doctor’s appeals for decency to heart.

Ada Lovelace & Noor Inayat Khan - Spyfall

Nowadays considered the mother of computing, Ada Lovelace’s achievements in developing the Analytical Engine with inventor Charles Babbage were diminished by traditional historians in favor of her male colleague. After a global push to get women into STEM, Lovelace’s reputation has skyrocketed - hence her appearance in Spyfall. Ada rescued the Doctor from dimensional imprisonment and fired a steam gun at the Master to facilitate a second daring escape.

Helping her and the Doctor was Noor Inayat Khan, codename Madeleine, the first female wireless operator working in Nazi-occupied France. Khan’s expertise in espionage and sabotage made her the perfect accomplice for unraveling the Master’s false collaborator identity, before sneaking past Nazi soldiers and stealing his TARDIS.

Nikola Tesla & Thomas Edison - Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror

The business rivalry between Tesla and Edison in the late 19th century was fierce. Ultimately, it left Edison the undisputed victor, glorified in the history books, and Tesla a penniless obscurity. Despite Edison’s savviness, Tesla has recently been considered the true genius of the two, and perhaps this is why the Queen of the Skithra race stole him to employ his talents as an engineer of war devices.

A thoroughly moral man, Tesla refused. Sadly, this morality was ultimately what cost him the business war with Edison. The Doctor shared a moment with Tesla when she noted that they both felt like misunderstood, lonely geniuses. The season finale later revealed the Doctor’s hidden backstory as an outsider whose special qualities were unjustly stolen from her by another race - which is exactly what Thomas Edison did to Tesla (and many others)!

Mary Seacole & Joseph Williamson - Flux

Whilst Florence Nightingale has traditionally been more famous, a less well-known nurse operating in the Crimean War was this British-Jamaican lady. Mary Seacole set up a “British Hotel” hospital to treat the wounded and even ventured onto battlegrounds to administer care to soldiers. Flux also featured the rather obscure Joseph Williamson, a businessman who created the winding underground Liverpool tunnels for reasons historians are still debating.

Mary Seacole found herself trapped in a timeline where Russia never existed, and the British army instead fought the alien Sontaran race. She and the Doctor worked together to infiltrate the Sontaran base and send them packing. However, she also kept a wounded Sontaran soldier under her hospital’s care, demonstrating her remarkable level of empathy. Meanwhile, Joseph Williamson’s tunnels turned out to be temporal portals that enabled the Doctor’s friends to thwart the Sontarans’ invasion of the present day. Williamson was cheered to find that his life’s strange work was valuable after all.

Mary & Percy Shelley, Lord Byron, & John Polidori - The Haunting of Villa Diodati

One spooky night at Lake Geneva in 1816, four major British writers dared each other to invent chilling stories. The crew included Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein and arguably the creator of the science fiction genre, her husband Percy Shelley and their friend Lord Byron, two of the most influential poets of all time, and John Polidori, one of the first vampire fiction writers. Unfortunately, the night was disrupted by the appearance of a “lone” Cybermen, and the Doctor’s team vowed to protect the writers. Being a resurrected corpse powered by electricity, the Cybermen was clearly meant to invoke Frankenstein’s monster, and Mary Shelley described it as a “modern Prometheus”.

However, it was Percy Shelley that the Cybermen sought. Just like Rosa Parks, the Doctor found the potential death of this major historical figure a terrifying prospect. “Words matter,” she claimed, and Percy Shelley’s work has inspired, amongst others, Mahatma Gandhi and protestors at Tiananmen Square in 1989. Though Doctor Who has celebrated writers before, this emphasis on the power of words to change society for the better is a great example of the 13th Doctor era’s vision of history.

