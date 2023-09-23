The Big Picture David Tennant and Catherine Tate return in the 60th Anniversary Special Episodes of Doctor Who as the titular Doctor and Donna Noble.

The Doctor will embark on an adventure, visiting important people from his past as a new threat emerges in space.

The Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris, infiltrates the Doctor's life, making things difficult for the hero.

A new trailer has been released for the 60th Anniversary Special Episodes of Doctor Who, featuring the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate in the roles they played so many years ago. For some currently unknown reason, after the version of the Doctor played by Jodie Whittaker regenerated, their body chose to take on the form of the Tenth Doctor once again. And now, the character will go through an adventure that will take him to visit some of the most important people he has ever met. A new threat lurks in the shadows of space, and the Doctor must do everything he can to stop it before it's too late.

The new trailer lays out the premise of the upcoming episodes, which are meant to celebrate six decades of stories with the universe's favorite Time Lord. The Fourteenth Doctor gives a quick summary of what happened to Donna Noble (Tate) after they had to part ways, with the lovely companion having her memory wiped in order to save her life. If Donna remembers the adventures she lived with the Doctor, she'll immediately die, even if destiny is trying to bring the two characters together for a reason. The Doctor knows that he needs help, prompting him to go looking for Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) and her UNIT team.

By the time the Doctor and his allies realize who's coming after them, the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) has already used his influence to infiltrate the life of the time-traveling hero. The new villain will use his unique sense of style and threatening abilities to make life impossible for the protagonist of the story, as an antagonist from the classic version of the show tries to make a statement in the modern era of the Doctor. David Tennant's iteration of the hero might not walk away from the war to come, as the debut of his successor is right around the corner.

The Doctor's Regeneration Cycle Continues

While it might be exciting for audiences to learn that David Tennant is coming back to one of the most iconic roles in his career, the return of the actor will be short-lived. Ncuti Gatwa is set to play the Fifteenth Doctor when the series returns for a full season, and his debut is previewed at the end of the trailer for the 60th Anniversary Specials, teasing exciting things ahead and a new era for the beloved sci-fi franchise and the character.

Check out the new trailer for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials below, before the episodes premiere in November: