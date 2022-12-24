Doctor Who is coming back in a big way for its highly anticipated 60th anniversary special The series saw Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerate into David Tennant at the end of her run, bringing him back as the fourteenth Doctor, after a previous run as the tenth Doctor, for the special. As such, we have a lot of aspects of the series to unpack. To start with, we want to know how Tennant is back as the Doctor and how that is going to lead up to the fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). All of this is also leading up to a pretty cool journey for the show as the previous showrunner, Russell T. Davies, is also back.

Unfortunately, there is limited information available about the anticipated special but we do know one exciting thing: a new trailer is set to drop Christmas day. The official Doctor Who official account tweeted a video of upcoming guest star Neil Patrick Harris announcing "Worldwide premiere" with an intriguing accent and in an old-fashioned wig and vest. What that means, we'll have to wait and see.

The 60th anniversary special is a pretty big deal for the Doctor Who series which has a very fascinating history. Its longevity on television certainly points to its reach and legacy. While fans had a glimpse of what to expect from the specials in a previous teaser, this will be the first full trailer for the anniversary specials and will give fans an extended look into what Doctor Who has planned. At the moment, outside of Tennant's Doctor and Donna Noble's (Catherine Tate) return, very little information has been shared.

Image via BBC

The arrival of the upcoming trailer is certainly exciting news as Davies had previously teased big things for the 60th-anniversary special saying:

If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!

The future of Doctor Who is quite exciting and while Whittaker had a marvelous run, it will be cool to see how the show goes from Tennant's return into Gatwa's run and hopefully this trailer coming out on Christmas day will help us see what the 60th Anniversary special and beyond has for fans. Check out the trailer announcement below: