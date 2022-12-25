Doctor Who is set to have a big and exciting year in 2023. Today, the series gifted fans a look at the future with a trailer for the 60th Anniversary special which will feature the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate. The new trailer teases an action-packed thrill for fans of the series, offering a special look into what the 60th anniversary special has in store for Tennant and Tate's return to the show.

The trailer opens with Tate's Donna Noble saying "Sometimes I think there's something missing, like I had something lovely and its gone." Donna Noble still doesn't remember the Doctor. And if that doesn't make you emotional, then I don't know what will. Not only does she not remember, but Tennant's Doctor makes it very clear in the trailer that if she remembers him, she will die. As such, we can expect that part of the special will include a storyline about Donna either not being able to remember her time with the Doctor or the fallout that will come when she does remember Tennant's Doctor because she does see him and is curious about him.

Viewers also get a glimpse of Tennant and Neil Patrick Harris' villain who promises chaos with the announcement that "the show is just beginning". The teaser trailer was a brief look into the future of the show but featured anticipated characters including Yasmin Finney's Rose and Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor. The trailer also featured Jacqueline King's return as Sylvia Noble, among other exciting surprises, all of which were certainly welcome treats for Christmas.

Image via BBC

The trailer also sees Tennant's Doctor trying to change destiny, one that obviously includes the Doctor reuniting with Donna Noble in what looks like a fun yet very emotional return for both of these characters. The trailer also seemingly points to the show exploring how Tennant came to be the Fourteenth Doctor ahead of Gatwa, who is seen demanding "someone tell me what the hell is going on here" in the new preview.

The series returns in 2023 and this is something that fans of the series, both old and new, will find joy in. Especially since the end of the anniversary special will be leading to the introduction of Gatwa's Doctor. It's a great time to be a fan of Doctor Who and this trailer will have fans world over incredibly excited about 2023.

Check out the newly released trailer below: