The Big Picture A new Doctor Who spin-off was announced at SDCC: The War Between The Land and the Sea starring Jemma Redgrave, Russell Tovey, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Russell T. Davies is producing the spin-off, set to consist of five parts and will stream on Disney+ in the US and BBC in the UK.

The series features UNIT operatives battling an ancient species, the Sea Devils, with filming to start next month.

It's official, a Doctor Who spin-off is on its way. At the 'Doctor Who' panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Disney Branded Television and the BBC jointly announced the upcoming production of a spin-off titled The War Between the Land and the Sea, which will see Jemma Redgrave's Kate Stewart and her task force of UNIT operatives take on a major threat to humanity's safety. The spin-off is set to consist of five parts and will stream exclusively on Disney+ in the US and the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Also starring in the series are is Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alexander Devrient, returning as Colonel Ibrahim. The series will be executive-produced by Russell T. Davies, current showrunner of Doctor Who, who said, "I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble."

The War Between The Land And The Sea is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. In addition to Davies, executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter. Filming will begin next month and will see the director of the recent episodes "73 Yards" and "Dot and Bubble", Dylan Holmes-Williams, return. A synopsis for the spin-off reads:

"When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. Created by “Doctor Who” showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, who wrote the spinoff with Pete McTighe (“A Discovery of Witches,” “The Pact,” “Doctor Who”), the series features the triumphant return of the Sea Devils, classic “Doctor Who” villains first seen in 1972."

'Doctor Who's Return to SDCC Has Been a Long Time Coming

Close

After six long years, Doctor Who has finally returned to this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Three of the new Doctor Who era's biggest hitters, the Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and showrunner Russell T. Davies were present to answer questions big and small about the most recent season as well as what lies ahead, as well as produce big announcements. The delay in an SDCC appearance for the show came with a plethora of other changes, such as the axing of the Christmas special under the helm of Chris Chibnall.

Upon the return of the series for the first full season with Gatwa and Gibson in the TARDIS, it felt as if a newfound energy was brought into the show. This is thanks in no small part to the vibrant, dynamic central duo, with Gatwa and Gibson two of the youngest people to ever star in the sci-fi series. Each episode felt primed to show off their energetic talents, especially Gatwa, who blew many away with a debut season to rival any other.

SDCC 2024 is packed full of the best and brightest in modern television, from What We Do in the Shadows to The Simpsons. Not intent on working against each other, these shows often come together to provide the best experience possible for attendees, highlighted by the special Saturday, July 27 crossover panel between Doctor Who and Star Trek. Both will also co-host a gallery experience in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter for the entire convention, marking a dream-like combination of the two of the world's biggest sci-fi franchises.

A Doctor Who spin-off is officially on its way. Make sure to stay tuned for more updates from the many panels at this year's SDCC on Collider.

