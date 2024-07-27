The Big Picture The new Doctor Who spinoff was confirmed at SDCC: The War Between the Land and the Sea, featuring UNIT.

Russell T. Davies revealed details about the series but remains tight-lipped about release date.

The spinoff will include actors Jemma Redgrave, Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alexander Devrient.

During Doctor Who's Into the Whoniverse panel at San Diego Comic Con, we got a lot of things confirmed. Not only were new details released about upcoming companions, but information about a new spinoff was also revealed. The spinoff is titled The War Between the Land and the Sea. The most exciting part is that fans are finally getting what they've been asking for quite some time: a spinoff with UNIT. Jemma Redgrave's Kate Stewart will be a part of the five-part series that is set to begin filming next month.

Talking with Collider's Sam Coley at the Collider Media Studio, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies kept it tight-lipped about any additional information about the series. Fans still don't know when to expect it, just that it will stream on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer much like the parent series. Davies says the series "will appear when it appears." All will be revealed in due time, Davies promises, "I'm sure some of the filming will be in the papers and stuff like that. So, keep watching. It's gonna be wonderful." Joining the series in addition to Redgrave is Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alexander Devrient.

The synopsis reads as follows:

"When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. Created by “Doctor Who” showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, who wrote the spinoff with Pete McTighe (“A Discovery of Witches,” “The Pact,” “Doctor Who”), the series features the triumphant return of the Sea Devils, classic “Doctor Who” villains first seen in 1972."

Doctor Who Is No Stranger to Spinoffs

Close

Two of the major spinoffs from the Doctor Who parent show include: Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures. There's also Class but the two most well-known are the former. Torchwood is also an anagram for Doctor Who. The show followed the expected alien-of-the-week formula of the parent show this time featuring a Cardiff-based team of agents who investigated the extraterrestrial. The lead cast saw John Barrowman return as Captain Jack Harkness. He was joined by Eve Myles as Gwen Cooper, Gareth David-Lloyd as Ianto Jones, and many more.

The Whoniverse tried a monster-of-the-week show aimed at a more juvenile audience with The Sarah Jane Adventures. Following the former companion, Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen), as she investigates alien anomalies out of her home on Bannerman Road. She put together a team of kid sleuths to help her sus out what extraterrestrial trouble might be afoot. The series was unfortunately canceled due to Sladen's passing in 2011.

Stay tuned with Collider for more from San Diego Comic Con. Doctor Who is available to stream on Disney+ in the US.

