Russell T. Davies announced production has begun for the Doctor Who spin off, The War Between the Land and the Sea.

The spin off will focus on UNIT led by Kate Stewart and bring back the Sea Devils from Classic Doctor Who.

The second season of Doctor Who will feature Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and the return of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday as well as new companion, Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu.

At San Diego Comic Con this year, Davies confirmed that the spin off was coming. The synopsis is as follows:

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. Created by “Doctor Who” showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, who wrote the spinoff with Pete McTighe (“A Discovery of Witches,” “The Pact,” “Doctor Who”), the series features the triumphant return of the Sea Devils, classic “Doctor Who” villains first seen in 1972.

When talking with Collider’s Sam Coley, Davies teased “I'm sure some of the filming will be in the papers and stuff like that. So, keep watching. It's gonna be wonderful.” Joining the series in addition to Jemma Redgrave is Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alexander Devriet.

Where Is The Whoniverse Heading?

Earlier this year, Davies confirmed on social media that the second season (or fifteen depending on how you count it) of Doctor Who had wrapped filming. The second season will see the return of Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. He will also be joined by Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) as well as the return of Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday. In the interim, The Doctor will travel along (which his wife always advised him again) stumbling into a situation with Nicola Coughlan’s Joy in the 2024 Christmas Special: “Joy To The World”.

At SDCC, it was also confirmed that Jonah Hauer-King will join the second season. His character will have ties to Ruby Sunday and be playing a brand-new character. Not much else is known about the plot of season two. Davies confirmed earlier this year, amid rumors that Gibson was exiting after only one season, that not only would Ruby be back, but we'd see a continuation of her story. When we last left her, Ruby's parentage had finally been revealed and she and the Doctor parted ways so she could get to know her biological mother.

There is not currently a timeline for when The War Between the Land and the Sea will hit Disney+ or BBC iPlayer. Stay with Collider for the latest on The Whoniverse.

You can catch up on the first season of Doctor Who now on Disney+ in the US.

