The Big Picture The TARDIS in Doctor Who has been landed landing awkwardly and abruptly in recent episodes.

Strange noises and rough landings signaled Sutekh was lurking on the TARDIS.

Sutekh, a powerful god, returned to Doctor Who seeking destruction.

Last week's episode of Doctor Who finally revealed who the main villain of the season is, with the powerful god Sutekh returning after causing trouble during the classic era of the series. The Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) was surprised to learn that such a powerful entity could be hiding on the hood of his own car without him noticing, but the show confirmed that the monster was clinging to the TARDIS all along. The Time Lord and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) barely noticed that something was wrong, not paying much attention to the strange noises the machine made. But the TARDIS provided another major sign regarding the fact that a god was hiding within it.

The TARDIS Landed Abruptly Multiple Times in the New Season of 'Doctor Who'

Throughout the history of Doctor Who, the TARIDS has been shown to travel smoothly across time and space, making its iconic noise whenever it landed. But while other seasons showed the friendly ship slowly manifesting itself in every new destination it reached, recent episodes have shown the vehicle crashing aggressively everywhere it goes. And this hasn't been a completely new development either, with the first signs of Sutekh's presence visible in the previous Doctor's adventures.

The Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) had the time of his life when he was reunited with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) during last year's special episodes. But when the duo happened to run into Isaac Newton (Nathaniel Curtis), the TARDIS crashed hard against a nearby tree. Viewers might've been distracted by the "mavity" of the situation, but the truth is that while Donna spilling coffee on the console might've been the original cause of the accident, the ship was already damaged. Donna's accident was the perfect cover for Sutekh's arrival, as the effects of him clinging to the TARDIS were just getting started.

The TARDIS had to perform an emergency landing when the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna were stuck in an alien spaceship during "Wild Blue Yonder". While this situation has been recurring during the Disney+ era of the program, it's not common for the TARDIS to make such unpredictable appearances. The fact that these unusual landings were related to Sutekh was presented to audiences once again in the form of the Fifteenth Doctor's arrival right before the big reveal when the ship arrived at the UNIT tower. Sparks were flying off the floor while the Time Lord's vehicle attempted to stop with an immense amount of force.

The Obvious Signs of Sutekh's Presence Around the TARDIS

The rough landings were only a part of how the TARDIS tried to warn the Doctor about the evil demon clinging to its hull. Ever since the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday's first adventure, the ship had been making a strange noise wherever it goes. The blue box appeared to growl at its owner, just like a sick animal would while feeling sharp pain. Notoriously, the Doctor briefly paid attention to the sound during "The Devil's Cord", the episode that introduced Jinkx Monsoon as the evil Maestro. Right before the Time Lord took Ruby to meet The Beatles, he mentioned how the TARDIS constantly made that sound, but instead of looking into it, the Doctor assumed it was nothing dangerous.

The sound was even heard back when the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble were running around during their emotional reunion, which begs the question of just how long Sutekh had been following the Time Lord and his companions. The villain finally decided to reveal himself after his harbingers introduced him to the crew of UNIT and to the duo traveling in the TARDIS. The Doctor's ignorance and failure to take care of his ship led to one of the most powerful forces of evil in the universe returning to Earth. With only one episode left in the season, it remains to be seen how the consequences of the Time Lord's actions will affect the people of Earth.

The Doctor not really listening to the environment around him has led to multiple disasters in the past, including the time when the cracks spread around the universe were warning the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) of a bigger conspiracy taking place. It's almost as if the Time Lord waits until the problem is too big to ignore before getting inside his blue box and doing something about it. That can't be considered negligent when a million bad things are happening around history at the same time, but when the signs point directly toward the Doctor and the people he loves, the Time Lord should be more careful.

Who is Sutekh? How Did He Reveal Himself to the Doctor?

Sutekh previously crossed paths with the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker), back when villain wanted to bring his gift of death to the universe for the first time. His introduction was part of a story that featured a Victorian mansion being haunted after the owner took a trip to Egypt. That confrontation ended with Sutekh telling the Doctor that, if the Time Lord allowed him to roam free, he would spare the Earth from his evil plan. But the Fourth Doctor saved the entire universe by trapping the evil god inside a time tunnel. Unfortunately for everyone, Sutekh has somehow found a way to escape.

During "The Legend of Ruby Sunday", the powerful god finally revealed himself after sending Harriet (Genesis Lynea) as his harbinger in UNIT. Of course, this seemingly innocent character couldn't pull off Sutekh's introduction by herself, which is why the villain created the figure of Susan Triad (Susan Twist). The lady who had appeared in every episode of the season as different characters finally picked up the attention of the Doctor, who begged his UNIT friends to help him figure out what was actually going on.

Now that the Time Lord is aware of Sutekh's return, he'll need the help of his allies before the god kills every living being in the universe. What happens next might entirely be the Doctor's fault, with the protagonist of the series not taking the TARDIS' warnings seriously before it was too late. The mystery related to the identity of Ruby Sunday's mother might have to take a back seat now, as Sutekh promises to take every life he stumbles upon. Maybe the next time the TARDIS appears to be out of control, the Doctor should take it straight to maintenance check instead of risking the lives of everyone he loves.

The new season of Doctor Who is currently streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

