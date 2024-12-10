It's official, as posted on showrunner Russell T. Davies' Instagram account, that production has officially wrapped on the upcoming UNIT-based spinoff series, The War Between the Land and the Sea. In a post where Davies poses alongside the series' star and fellow Russell, Tovey, Davies adds the caption, "That’s a wrap! THE WAR BETWEEN THE LAND AND THE SEA ends its shoot today after 80 days! Led by this man, the amazing @russelltovey, and @gugumbatharaw. The best cast and crew, thank you all! This show is going to be astonishing!"

Filming on the series began back in August 2024, with a total of five episodes being produced for the miniseries. Although filming mostly in Davies' home country of Wales - a long-time Doctor Who collaborator - some shooting was spotted taking place in Spain, with an international production hopefully adding some globetrotting elements to this timey-wimey adventure. Speaking of the production back in an October edition of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies explained that the entire shoot was going to be completed in one go, saying, "Normally, five episodes would be broken down into two or three blocks, filmed roughly in order... But this is all one big block, so an actor could appear for the first time in the very last scene of the very last episode (and indeed, someone does), but we could need them to shoot tomorrow." A synopsis for The War Between the Land and the Sea reads:

"When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war."

'Doctor Who' Returns This Christmas

If you can't wait until next year for this Doctor Who spinoff or indeed the return of the main show for its latest season, fear not, as Ncuti Gatwa will be back flying the TARDIS in the upcoming Christmas special, "Joy to the World." Penned by former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, "Joy to the World" will see Gatwa's fifteenth Doctor join forces with Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan in a story set to bring sci-fi action and festive coziness to our screens. The two will also be joined by Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia. Officially, you'll be able to catch the special as part of Disney's mouth-watering yuletide lineup, with the episode available on Disney+ at 12:10 P.M. ET on December 25, 2024.

