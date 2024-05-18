The Big Picture Doctor Who's "A Town Called Mercy" blends classic Western elements with sci-fi, creating a visually unique and morally challenging episode.

Despite its arid and often unwelcoming landscape, the Wild West has always been a setting that is as abundant for storytelling as any other verdant alternative. The lawless lands of the American frontier have an atmosphere utterly conducive to exciting adventures; the most recognizable of which, of course, is the classic cowboy Western. But while Spaghetti Westerns such as Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy are iconic cultural mainstays, those dramatized action stories aren't the only ones set in the cowboy's country. Whether it's related to the real-or-fictional Area 51, the dry western reaches of the United States has also been a compelling staging ground for tales about extraterrestrials, with more than an abundance of stories about aliens out in the dry desert.

Sci-fi isn't often the first genre associated with this setting, but its precisely that juxtaposition that makes their combination so intriguing. And if it's chaotic excitement you're looking for, there's no better franchise up to the task than Doctor Who. The popular sci-fi show from the United Kingdom is one of the longest running and most beloved series ever produced, with decades of history that involve plenty of daring experimentation with its cross-genre storytelling. While it's not the only work that brings science fiction to the Wild West (e.g. Cowboys & Aliens), the Doctor Who episode, "A Town Called Mercy," immediately became a certified classic. Drawing inspiration from the design and atmosphere of classic Spaghetti Westerns, this 11th Doctor episode is one of the most visually unique in the series, while also providing some of the most dramatic and thought-provoking ideas the series has dared to approach. Though it's not as interwoven with the overarching season plot, the Doctor's adversaries and challenges in this episode give a grim look at the complexity of the Time Lord.

'A Town Called Mercy' Pays Homage to Classic Westerns

The episode follows the 11th Doctor (Matt Smith) and his companions, Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill), as they miss their intended Mexican vacation by roughly 200 miles. They arrive in a classic western town named Mercy, discovering that the townsfolk are trapped under threat from a mysterious being known as the Gunslinger (Andrew Brooke). But the alien cyborg isn't besieging the town for no reason, as he's revealed to be searching for a scientist who's been hiding out in the town, overdue for the consequences of his own actions. However, the townspeople grew fond and loyal to the doctor after he saved them from a cholera outbreak years prior, gradually improving the living conditions in the town with his technological advancement. Outgunned and given an ultimatum by the Gunslinger, the Doctor is forced to find a creative solution to end the stalemate without bloodshed, even as he stares down the barrel of an alien rifle.

From the set design to the story beats, "A Town Called Mercy" draws plenty of inspiration from classic Westerns. In a behind-the-scenes feature from BBC, the team talked about the production of the episode, and how they literally tread the same ground as the classics that came before. The Gunslinger, the most complexly designed character in the episode, is described as a "cyborg meets Clint Eastwood," and the effect is immediately recognizable. From his confident gait to his stern staredown, the Gunslinger is as fierce a cowboy as any that has been on the screen. Interestingly, it's not the only time that a cowboy inspired a robot character.

While the episode is set in the United States, the actual filming location was on the same side of the Atlantic as the United Kingdom. Shot at Fort Bravo in Almeria, Spain, the location is one of the most iconic and recognizable sets and landmarks in the Western genre. Built in the 1960s, Texas Hollywood, Spain was the set for countless films, including The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Lawrence of Arabia, lending further recognizability to the Doctor Who episode. "A Town Called Mercy" features some of the most underrated imagery in the series, playing with the sunlight in ways reminiscent of all those classics.

'Doctor Who's Playful Atmosphere Is a Treat To Watch

It might be somewhat surprising to American audiences, but despite its incredible catalog of episodes, the last time the Doctor had been to the American Wild West was way back in 1966. In Doctor Who's third season, the episode titled "The Gunfighters" was the show's first foray across the pond, and was its first go at telling a Western story. However, much like Westerns today are the evolution of those from the 1960s, so too did Doctor Who regenerate into something exciting and new. While the episode does feature plenty of drama, there's always a lightness and youthfulness around Matt Smith's performance of the Doctor. The cheery way he dons a stetson with a bullet hole or accepts the marshal's badge like a kid getting chosen to be team captain. It may not be Blazing Saddles-level of comedic slapstick, but the expressive physicality and eccentricities of the 11th Doctor actually grounds the episode, making it feel cohesive to Doctor Who even as it blends different genres.

This Episode Explores the Doctor's Dark Side

Image via BBC

However, as with even the most optimistic of Doctor's, underneath Eleven's jovial flapping is still a dark and grim survivor of a galaxy-consuming war. That side rises to the surface in this episode, perfectly illustrating just how intense and self-righteous the Time Lord is capable of being. The Doctor learns that Kahler-Jex (Adrian Scarborough), the person being hunted by the Gunslinger, was a ruthless military scientist who experimented on living beings, turning them into cyborgs and weapons of destruction. The Gunslinger was one of his test subjects, and he hunted down every other scientist who experimented on him until Kahler-Jex was the only one left. Torn between a complex storm of revenge and justice, the Doctor struggles with his own rules as he can't help but express his utter disgust at Jex. After suffering the loss of so many loved ones because of his mercy, the Doctor even points a gun at the mad scientist's head, threatening to kill him to save the townspeople from the Gunslinger.

Like the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) before him, the contrast between Eleven's youthful cheeriness and stern darkness makes his character exponentially more interesting. Seeing the Doctor pushed to the edge daring to cross his own boundaries, elicits great tension and drama. If he fails, it's a tragedy that audiences wouldn't be able to look away from. But if he succeeds, as he often does, then it's the triumph of a hero. It's a win-win for audiences. "A Town Called Mercy" may not be the most popular Doctor Who episode, but its fresh combination of different genres and genuinely captivating moral conflict make it one of the most underrated stories in the show's sprawling catalog.

