The Big Picture The late Bernard Cribbins made his final appearance on Doctor Who's "Wild Blue Yonder" special, according to showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Cribbins' character, Wilfred Mott, had a cameo in the episode and was adored by everyone on set during the readthrough and shoot.

Cribbins' health prevented the filming of additional material for his character, making this his last appearance on the beloved series.

Fans of Doctor Who were treated to an appearance from the late Bernard Cribbins on this week's special "Wild Blue Yonder". Unfortunately, showrunner Russell T. Davies has confirmed that the episode represents Cribbins' final bow in the series. On Instagram, Davies posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Cribbins with David Tennant and Catherine Tate on the set of "Wild Blue Yonder," which features a cameo from Cribbins' character Wilfred Mott.

Says Davies, "We’d never lost touch, in all these years, so I phoned him up and asked him to come back. He sniffed and said, ‘Let me see the script.’ 😂 We had a wonderful readthrough with 120 people at which he was adored by one and all. A lovely dinner in Cardiff where he regaled us with tales galore, twinkling as ever. Then the shoot in Camden — you can see in Unleashed and read in next week’s [Doctor Who Magazine] how much he enjoyed that." Davies also notes that more material was written for Cribbins, but his health did not allow them to shoot it, making this the final appearance of the fan-favorite actor.

Who Was Bernard Cribbins?

Born in 1928, Bernard Cribbins became well-known in the UK in the 1960s for recording a number of popular novelty records, and for his appearances in comedy films, including the Carry On series. Cribbins worked steadily over the years, appearing in the 1967 comedy adaptation of Casino Royale, Alfred Hitchcock's 1972 thriller Frenzy, and a memorable episode of Fawlty Towers. Foreshadowing his later role, Cribbins also starred in the 1966 film Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 A.D., one of two out-of-continuity Doctor Who movies starring Peter Cushing as the Doctor.

Cribbins was introduced to a new generation of viewers when he appeared on the revived Doctor Who series as Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of the Doctor's companion Donna Noble (Tate). Mott became one of the Doctor's companions himself in Tennant's then-final appearance as the Doctor, "The End of Time." Cribbins died in 2022 at 93; "Wild Blue Yonder" was his last on-screen appearance, and was dedicated to his memory.

The new series of Doctor Who has been favorably reviewed, with a 92% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review of Wild Blue Yonder", Collider's Samantha Coley had particular praise for Cribbins' cameo, noting "The reunion with Wilf is perfectly delightful, his pure spirit lifting our hearts after everything we've watched the Doctor and Donna go through."

Cribbins' final Doctor Who appearance, "Wild Blue Yonder", can be watched on Disney+ now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

