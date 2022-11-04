Yasmin Finney, known for her role as Elle Argent in Heartstopper, is looking forward to blazing a trail with her new mysterious role as Rose in Doctor Who, according to an interview with Vogue. In the interview, Finney, who is transgender, discusses how being cast on a series like Doctor Who "groundbreaking," and has the potential to "change the world." She is set to make her debut in the 2023 anniversary specials, starring alongside the returning David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

While Bethany Black was the show's first-ever openly transgender actor back in 2015, having Finney in a significant role, playing a character who is also transgender, will provide a higher level of necessary representation to the series. Finney discussed how revolutionary it is for a show with such a large fan base to cast a trans actress, saying "​​I'm happy to be the representation on a show that means a lot to so many,"

Finney auditioned for Doctor Who prior to the release of Heartstopper. Euros Lyn, who directed Netflix's teen comedy, alerted Russell T. Davies to her talent. Davies said of Finney:

“when you get into the casting room, there’s only one question: can you act? And that’s where she stole the show. She was immediately right. My greatest worry was whether 57 other shows would snap her up instead. Watching Finney since has been an education. To see someone commanding such attention – and let’s face it, such enmity, with grace and wit and a wonderful smile”.

RELATED: A Brief History of 'Doctor Who's Regeneration

Following the culmination of Jodie Whittaker's incarnation of the title character in The Power of the Doctor, the Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into the returning Tennant. Doctor Who will return in November 2023, as the show celebrates its 60th anniversary with Davies returning as the series showrunner to replace the departing Chris Chibnall, with Tate also making a comeback as Donna Noble. The late Bernard Cribbins, who unfortunately passed away back in July, will also make a posthumous appearance as Wilfred Mott. The recent trailer also introduced Neil Patrick Harris, who is to star as the Celestial Toymaker. Unfortunately for fans of Finney, few details have been revealed regarding Rose's characterization in the new episodes.

Tennant's return is set to pave the way for a more permanent iteration of The Doctor, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role prior to the start of Season 14. The trailer for the next chapter of Doctor Who can be found below: