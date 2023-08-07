The Big Picture Doctor Who's upcoming specials will bring back old characters and introduce new ones, including a character named Rose.

Yasmin Finney, the actress playing Rose, feels the pressure of taking on a character with such a significant history in the show.

David Tennant will briefly reprise his role as the Doctor, but Ncuti Gatwa will take over the role for future episodes.

The upcoming Doctor Who special episodes will bring plenty of surprises of their own, with old friends from previous seasons making a comeback, and a couple of new faces making their debut in the long-running BBC program. It's hard for coincidences to appear in a series that cares about continuity as much as this one, and one of the new characters set to appear for the first time later this year has a name fans of the show will instantly recognize. During a recent interview with Elle, Yasmin Finney talked about how she reacted to her character being named Rose:

I mean it's obviously got a lot of history, hasn't it?. To play a character with such history, even just the name, you've got that pressure instantly that I didn't have with Elle. It was a complete mind-blowing experience when I got cast. I can't really relive it because I was so in the moment. At first, [the show] had a code name, and then I found out what the show was and I was like, 'Oh my God, I've just been cast in Doctor Who.' It's a trans character as well, and it's such a blessing as well to be able to play such a monumental character like Rose.

Rose was the name of the character played by Billie Piper during the first seasons of the relaunch.Decades after Doctor Who stopped producing consistent episodes, Russell T. Davies brought it back in a big way, with Christopher Eccleston as the lead of the first season. Since every version of the Doctor needs a companion, the Time Lord met Rose on a snowy night that would change the course of her entire life. By traveling through the universe together, the pair began to fall in love with each other, even if they didn't realize it at first.

But even if Rose had a wonderful time with Eccleston's version of the character, everything changed for her when the Doctor regenerated and turned into David Tennant. Throughout the course of a couple of seasons, the Tenth Doctor and Rose created plenty of special memories, until they had to be separated due to an enormous problem involving the evil Daleks. Before Rose got trapped in a different dimension from the one she was born in, she and the Doctor tried to openly confess their love for each other. It might not be a coincidence for Finney's character to share the name with such a relevant lead from the early seasons.

David Tennant is Briefly Coming Back

The upcoming anniversary specials will feature the return of David Tennant in the role for the first time in ten years, when he came back for Doctor Who's fiftieth anniversary. While the plot for this year's extravaganza is still being kept safe inside the TARDIS, the series will need to explain why the Doctor regenerated back into a face their body has used before. Regardless of what the explanation turns out to be, Tennant won't remain in the role for a while, as Ncuti Gatwa is more than ready to take the character to new heights, with his version of the Doctor making his way to television screens around the world.

