The Big Picture Yasmin Finney, known for her role in Heartstopper, is joining Doctor Who this Fall as the character Rose Noble, daughter of Donna Noble.

The upcoming 60th anniversary specials will feature David Tennant returning as the 14th Doctor and Russell T. Davies as showrunner.

Speculation arose about Rose Noble's relation to the Noble family, and it has now been confirmed that she is Donna's daughter. Fans are curious if this implies Donna's memories are returning.

Happy birthday, Yasmin Finney! The Heartstopper star is set to join the ranks of Doctor Who this Fall and to mark Finney’s special day, the social team over at Doctor Who has finally confirmed what all ‘Whoniverse’ fans were thinking. Finney’s character Rose is indeed, Rose Noble, daughter of Catherine Tate’s Donna.

Finney was cast as Rose last year ahead of the three 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials that are set to be released later this year. The specials bring back David Tennant as the14th Doctor, Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Tate as Donna Noble. Finney’s original casting as simply Rose was accompanied by cryptic messaging. Is this a new incarnation of the popular modern Doctor Who character Rose Tyler, who was portrayed by Billie Piper?

Finney confirmed her character was a 'new Rose'. So as teasers and trailers for the upcoming specials have been released and Finney’s character Rose was spotted alongside members of the Noble family, this then prompted speculation that she is a member of the Noble clan. And now it has finally been confirmed.

Image via BBC

Finney’s Rose Noble is the daughter of Donna and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins). Despite the mystery of Rose Noble finally being uncovered, there is more to dive into here. Fans of Doctor Who will remember that at the end of Donna’s regular run in the TARDIS in Season 4 (2008), the Doctor tragically had to wipe her memory of all her adventures in time and space. But, does naming her daughter imply that Donna’s memories are starting to return? We'll find out when the anniversay specials air later this year.

When Will ‘Doctor Who’ Return?

The precise release date for the 60th anniversary specials remains unknown. However, the Doctor Who social team ended their Rose Noble post by stating fans can expect to learn more when the three episodes air in November. Doctor Who will be available on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on Disney+ in international markets. Check out the teaser for the specials below.