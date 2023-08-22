The Big Picture Actress Yasmin Finney's ongoing involvement in Doctor Who beyond the 60th Anniversary Specials has been hinted at by showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has potentially let slip an exciting development regarding actress Yasmin Finney’s ongoing involvement with the iconic British sci-fi beyond this year’s three 60th Anniversary Specials. Finney, popular for her role as Elle Argent in Netflix’s Heartstopper, is set to play a character named Rose in the upcoming specials. Beyond that, Finney’s involvement remains a mystery.

Davies’ revelation that Finney is set to feature beyond the Doctor Who specials came via his regular column in the Doctor Who Magazine. Writing in issue number 594, the showrunner recalled an on-set experience from the shooting of series 14; "I stand at the back of the studio. Millie catches my eye. We wave across the distance, but I don’t step in. They’re busy. Clock ticking. But around me, people are drawing in,” he said. "Crew, office staff, actors. It’s been a week of goodbyes – Yasmin Finney wrapped a few days ago, big hugs, see you soon – but it all comes down to this. The last scene.”

Why Is Yasmin Finney’s Role So Important?

Following her casting announcement last year – off the back of her breakthrough appearance in season one of Heartstopper – speculation was rife surrounding the name of her character, Rose. Rose is, of course, very important in modern Doctor Who thanks to Billie Piper’s iconic turn as Rose Tyler. Is Finney an alternate version of that character, or simply another Rose in the ever-expanding Whoniverse?

The details of that are still unclear, but Davies’ words in the Doctor Who Magazine show that Finney is more than likely to travel in time in space not only with David Tennant’s 14th Doctor but also Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th incarnation of the popular hero as well as fellow companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Doctor Who will return this fall on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on Disney+ in international markets.