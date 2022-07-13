The month of June, where Pride Month is commemorated, has ended but just in case everyone doesn't know yet, celebrating Pride isn't just a month-long thing. Even while diverse casts have previously appeared in movies and television shows, the fight for inclusivity is far from over. Doctor Who star Yasmin Finney recently delivered a speech at the Trans Pride march in London, confirming that her new character on the sci-fi series is trans.

The actress will play the character of Rose in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, which will also include newly-announced Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as the Fourteenth Doctor. There are no further details yet about Rose's character apart from what the 18-year-old actress recently revealed on Saturday, July 9. "How many of you have seen Doctor Who?" Finney began her speech. "Yeah, because that is also a moment and that is also a show where my character is trans. So, Boris [Johnson], I hope you see Heartstopper, I hope you see Doctor Who, because I exist, and I know you know I exist. We all exist, and we're not going anywhere! Period."

Finney's announcement is also in response to the United Kingdom's prime minister Boris Johnson's remark about transgender women competing in female sports, saying that it is a "controversial" thing. In a clip she quoted on her Twitter account, Finney further elaborated on the importance of the characters she recently played. "For those of you that haven't seen, [Elle is] a Black trans girl, she's just moved to an all-girls school, and she's trying to navigate the world in a society that's trying to eradicate her. Having this representation on screen has made me realize how impactful it is. I hope that – well, of course, the industry is changing, because I'm here. I'm here."

The name Rose is not new to the Doctor Who series, but it is still unknown whether Finney would play the same Rose as English actress Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) portrayed in the earlier seasons of Doctor Who. It is no secret that Finney is also a transgender woman. The fine young actress started her acting career by representing the community in the Netflix breakthrough series Heartstopper. The Doctor Who series has also long debunked its usual cast of white male leads, with Finney playing a trans character, the forthcoming season of Doctor Who may be a turning point for further representation.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate will reprise their roles in the new special, including Neil Patrick Harris. The following Doctor Who special will debut on BBC One in the UK in October 2022. Seasons 1 - 12 are accessible in HBO Max.

You can watch Finney's powerful speech below.