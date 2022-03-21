Last week, the final installment of the three-part Kanye West documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, was released on Netflix. Documentarian and long-time friend and collaborator Coodie followed a young West around Chicago during the early days of his career when he was working more as a producer than a rapper. Coodie’s camera follows West and his unwavering determination to obtain a record deal so that he can become a solo artist. The first two episodes depict West’s climb towards stardom, and the final chapter picks up several years after the release of his first album. During that time, West became a worldwide superstar, while Coodie continued to work on smaller projects and started a family. The two reconnected as West was involved with the fashion world, the Kardashians, and American politics.

As many know, West has a huge reputation. He’s not just known for his creative talents, but also his public persona. West has been outspoken for his entire career, but in recent years, many feel he’s doubled-down on rhetoric that some perceive as irresponsible at best, and harmful at worst. Jeen-Yuhs refrains from depicting West as a god or a monster, instead depicting him as just a man- a talented, brilliant, flawed, narcissistic man. It’s seeing humanity in a subject that appears to the public as some sort of super-human (for better or worse) that makes the whole project tick, particularly in segments that showcase the relationship between West and his mother, Donda.

Amy (2015)

Amy follows the life of singer Amy Winehouse who died at the age of 27 in 2011 from alcohol poisoning. Some footage from Winehouse’s teenage years accompanies descriptions of her talent from a young age. Winehouse’s career takes off with the release of her first album, Frank, but she sees huge success with her follow-up, Back to Black. During all of this success, Winehouse was dealing with substance abuse issues and a very tumultuous romantic life. All of this is accompanied by Winehouse’s own words in old recordings that include her discussing personal issues.

The documentary also features lots of unreleased songs Winehouse recorded before her death. But one of the most impactful things the documentary does is depict the way that the media’s treatment of Winehouse was incredibly harmful, irresponsible, and cruel. It’s the sort of reflection that we’ve revisited with all the publicity around figures like Britney Spears, whose struggles were also met with harassment and ridicule by paparazzi and reporters.

Montage of Heck (2015)

Montage of Heck focuses on the band Nirvana, but especially on frontman Kurt Cobain. It begins with Cobain’s birth and early childhood, during which he had a difficult relationship with his father. Cobain’s mental health issues, which would later result in his suicide at 27 years old, are shown to have been present from an early age. The documentary alleges that he first attempted suicide as a teenager, and it was only an accident that he survived. Next up was the inception of Nirvana, which would go on to be one of the most iconic bands of all time. Cobain’s life from that point on is full of highs and lows. The documentary also then explores Cobain's famed relationship with Courtney Love and his battle with heroin addiction.

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

What Happened, Miss Simone? depicts the life of singer Nina Simone. It not only delves into her career as a musician but also looks at her life as an activist. A strength of the documentary comes from the involvement of her family and friends, who are forthcoming with their perceptions of what the icon was like. The personal feel is further aided by Simone’s own daughter serving as a producer on the project. Simone is interesting enough as a subject due to her incredible talent and career, but this documentary offers a look at the very compelling human being behind it all. And yet, as authentic as the documentary feels, Simone herself still feels larger than life - as, perhaps, she should.

Five Foot Two follows pop star Lady Gaga leading up to her Superbowl performance and the release of her fifth studio album, Joanne. Gaga has never been terribly closed-off about her personal life, but this documentary has her offering a much more intimate look than audiences have ever seen before. A compelling element of this behind-the-scenes look is when Gaga discovers the source of her chronic pain, which is diagnosed as fibromyalgia. Gaga shows great strength and vulnerability in her ability to show nearly every aspect of her life with such authenticity. It was a risk to cover so many aspects of Gaga’s life, but the result paints a holistic picture that rings true. Gaga is fearless and unapologetic in her depiction of herself in all her imperfection and glory.

Miss Americana (2020)

Miss Americana follows pop star Taylor Swift, mostly during the time between the release of her sixth studio album, Reputation, and her seventh, Lover. While there’s plenty of archival footage of Swift’s early career, at the time of the making of this documentary, she was wrapping up her Reputation tour and planning the release of Lover. Swift is someone who is known for maintaining tight control on her public narrative, but she opens up on a number of topics here in a way she never has before. With a changing political climate and public scandals, Swift found herself wanting to open up in ways she hadn’t done publicly before. Swift has been the subject of public fascination since she first came onto the scene, due to her songwriting talent and penchant for dating others in the public eye. Swift’s intelligence and insight lend themselves to a vulnerability we haven’t seen from her before in this excellent documentary.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (2021)

The World’s a Little Blurry focuses on rising pop star Billie Eilish just as her career is blowing up. As Eilish was still in the early stages of her career, it was easy for the documentary to hone in on her rise to fame. As she soared to success during the age of social media, giving fans unprecedented access to their idols, it’s interesting to see how this relationship with people she doesn’t know affects Eilish. Much of the documentary shows Eilish working with her brother to create her debut album, which would go on to win a Grammy. Eilish’s creativity, which is often thrown into doubt by those who feel that female pop stars are manufactured by others behind the scenes, is put on full display, leaving no doubt that she has an artistic vision for her sound and image. It’s fascinating to see such a young person go through such a unique experience on a global stage.

The Beates: Get Back (2021)

The Beatles: Get Back has director Peter Jackson using footage from The Beatles’ Let It Be recording sessions to show the gradual breakup of the band. Jackson and co. had to sort through over 60 hours of footage taken of the recording sessions, which was at the time planned for a film to coincide with the album release. The footage had become sort of legendary by the time the project was announced, with many speculating about all kinds of drama behind the scenes that led to the breakup of arguably the biggest band of all time.

The project appears to have the blessing of those featured in it who are still alive, though there isn’t much of a narrative lean to it either way. Where it occurs, it’s subtle, but the benefit of just using the footage of what actually happened without the aid of interviews or voiceover makes the finished product feel like an honest depiction of real people growing apart. Most importantly, the documentary clears up the long-standing narrative that the group had some sort of nasty fallout and reinforces the fact that there were actual friendships there.

